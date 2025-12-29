Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Quick-Fire 31 Before Getting Dismissed Against Meghalaya

Young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was back in the Playing XI for Bihar against Meghalaya on Monday in Ranchi. Chasing 218, Bihar lost an early wicket after Mangal Mahrour was undone for 4 off 9. Suryavanshi, on the other side, took on the bowling unit and played in his natural way.

The left-hander hit 6 fours and a maximum during his brief stay as he chipped in with 31 off 10.

Piyush Singh who came in at number three notched up an unbeaten hundred in 88 deliveries that helped the side go over the line. Apart from him, Akash Raj also chipped in with 75* off 90. For Meghalaya, Akash Choudhary scalped a couple of wickets.

Earlier, in the day, Bihar bowlers put up a brilliant show. Sabir Khan scalped three wickets while Himanshu Tiwari and Mangal Mahrour picked up a couple of wickets during the course. Shabbir Khan and Akash Raj also got a wicket apiece.

It was Ram Gurung’s late surge that helped the side to add some runs to the tally but they were not really enough.

Suryavanshi had returned back to Bihar’s Playing XI after missing the previous game. Suryavanshi had missed the second fixture as he was in Delhi to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Friday.

Honoured to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 🏅.

Heartfelt thanks to my parents, mentors, and everyone who believed in me. This achievement belongs to all of you. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XkXd901yHr — Vaibhav Suryavanshi (@Vaibhavsooryava) December 26, 2025







Met Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young IPL sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, who has made headlines with a शानदार century. Today in Delhi, he was honoured with the National Bal Puraskar by Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu—an inspiring moment for young talent across the nation. pic.twitter.com/9wEVR7TOc7 — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) December 26, 2025







Vaibhav Suryavanshi received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. 🥇 – A STAR AT THE AGE OF 14, making his family proud.#VijayHazareTrophy #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/afVWdko7Ir — Cric Tikana (@bgt2027) December 26, 2025







The 14-year-old was conferred India’s highest civilian award for children aged 5-18, which recognises exceptional achievement across fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service and culture.

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu praised the children for inspiring the nation.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

