Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Quick-Fire 31 Before Getting Dismissed Against Meghalaya

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Quick-Fire 31 Before Getting Dismissed Against Meghalaya

Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a 10-ball 31 during his return to the Playing XI for Bihar against Meghalaya in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo: X/@SDhawan25)
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo: X/@SDhawan25)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 29, 2025 17:21:14 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Quick-Fire 31 Before Getting Dismissed Against Meghalaya

Young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was back in the Playing XI for Bihar against Meghalaya on Monday in Ranchi. Chasing 218, Bihar lost an early wicket after Mangal Mahrour was undone for 4 off 9. Suryavanshi, on the other side, took on the bowling unit and played in his natural way.

The left-hander hit 6 fours and a maximum during his brief stay as he chipped in with 31 off 10. 

Piyush Singh who came in at number three notched up an unbeaten hundred in 88 deliveries that helped the side go over the line. Apart from him, Akash Raj also chipped in with 75* off 90. For Meghalaya, Akash Choudhary scalped a couple of wickets. 

Earlier, in the day, Bihar bowlers put up a brilliant show. Sabir Khan scalped three wickets while Himanshu Tiwari and Mangal Mahrour picked up a couple of wickets during the course. Shabbir Khan and Akash Raj also got a wicket apiece.

It was Ram Gurung’s late surge that helped the side to add some runs to the tally but they were not really enough. 

Suryavanshi had returned back to Bihar’s Playing XI after missing the previous game. Suryavanshi had missed the second fixture as he was in Delhi to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Friday.







The 14-year-old was conferred India’s highest civilian award for children aged 5-18, which recognises exceptional achievement across fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service and culture. 

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu praised the children for inspiring the nation.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS