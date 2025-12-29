Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Returns Back To Playing XI For Bihar Against Meghalaya

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is back in Bihar’s Playing XI against Meghalaya after he missed the second match. Suryavanshi had missed the second fixture as he was in Delhi to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Friday.

The 14-year-old was conferred India’s highest civilian award for children aged 5-18, which recognises exceptional achievement across fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science, social service and culture. Suryavanshi was one of 20 young achievers felicitated at the ceremony.

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu praised the children for inspiring the nation.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

She added that while only a few names could be mentioned due to time constraints, every awardee had made a remarkable contribution in their respective field, crediting parents and families for their support.

The left-handed batter has been making headlines for his exceptional batting display in domestic as well IPL level and was named the captain of the U19 team that will take on South Africa away from home.

Bihar’s Playing XI:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Ayush Loharuka (WK), Sakibul Gani (C), Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan

Meghalaya’s Playing XI:

Arpit Subash Bhatewara, Arien Sangma (WK), Swastic Chettri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma (C), Larry Sangma

