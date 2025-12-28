PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sharply Reacts To India’s No-Handshake Policy, Says ‘If They Don’t Want It, Pakistan Have No…’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has once again addressed India’s no-handshake policy, making it clear that Pakistan has no intention of reciprocating if the Indian teams maintain their stance.

India’s No-Handshake Policy Triggers Tensions

Since September 2025, Indian cricket teams have consistently refused to shake hands with Pakistani counterparts during international fixtures. The move was initiated by the men’s T20I side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, at the Men’s Asia Cup following the Pahalgam attack in April.

The policy has since been followed by the Indian women’s team at the ODI World Cup, the U19 men’s team during the Asia Cup, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

Naqvi Calls for Equality in Engagement

Addressing reporters in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan will engage with India only on equal footing. “If they don’t want to shake hands, then we have no particular desire to do so either. Whatever happens, it will happen on an equal footing with India,” Naqvi said.

He reiterated that cricket should remain free from political influence, echoing the stance of Pakistan Prime Minister, who has urged the PCB to separate sports from politics.

If India does not want to handshake with us, we will also do the same. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told me to keep the politics away from cricket – Mohsin Naqvi VC: PCB#Cricket | #Pakistan | #MohsinNaqvi | #ShehbazSharif | #PSL | #Lahore pic.twitter.com/mmyeWF8pjo — Khel Shel (@khelshel) December 28, 2025







Past Controversies Add to Strain

The remarks follow accusations from Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed, who criticized the Indian team for “unethical” behaviour during the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Naqvi himself faced scrutiny during the Men’s Asia Cup final after Indian players chose not to collect the trophy from him during the presentation ceremony, citing diplomatic sensitivities. The incident sparked criticism, with former cricketers and fans highlighting how leadership decisions and non-cricketing issues can overshadow major tournaments.

ICC Urges BCCI to Reconsider

Ahead of the Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly urged the BCCI to reconsider its no-handshake stance, stressing the importance of keeping politics out of junior-level cricket. However, India chose to maintain the policy during both the group-stage clash against Pakistan and the final.

Naqvi Stands Firm

Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, defended his actions during the trophy controversy, insisting the matter was purely administrative. “Our belief remains the same even today… cricket and politics should remain separate,” he said.

He concluded by affirming that Pakistan would continue to uphold equality and fairness in all interactions with India, without being forced into gestures that are not reciprocated.

