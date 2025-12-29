Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife Himani Mor? Check Who Is Richer With More Net Worth

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor in January earlier this year. Chopra took to social media and posted, “Jeevan ke naye adhyay ki shuruaat apne parivaar ke saath ki. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.”

Who Is Himani Mor?

Himani who hails from Sonipat, Haryana is a former Tennis player who took a major turn in her professional career by stepping away from tennis to pursue a career in sports business. “She also turned down a Rs 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” her father told Dainik Bhaskar earlier.

We had the pleasure of attending the wedding reception of Himani Mor and Neeraj Chopra in New Delhi last evening.

We met the lovely couple and spent some quality time.

Delighted to have met both families, who were incredibly humble and down-to-earth.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/LSDPK2a085 — Maj Gen (Dr) YashMor (@YashMor5) December 28, 2025

Heartiest congratulations to the Olympian Golden Pride Mr. Neeraj Chopra and Tennis Star Ms. Himani Mor on their marriage ✨💐 Glad to be part of their special reception ceremony. 🧡🌸

May your journey ahead be filled with joy, mutual respect, and countless cherished moments… pic.twitter.com/u9odsyScJW — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) December 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception of Olympic gold medalist “Golden Boy” Neeraj Chopra and renowned tennis player Himani Mor, blessing the newlywed couple. The Prime Minister’s presence made the occasion even more special, as he extended his warm wishes… pic.twitter.com/17kcaCqXCn — NewsX World (@NewsX) December 29, 2025

An alumna of Delhi University with a degree in Political Science, Himani holds a degree in Sports Management from Southeastern Louisiana University. She further pursued dual MBA degrees in Sports & Fitness Administration/Management and Human Resource Management from Franklin Pierce University, New Hampshire. During her college years, she represented Delhi University at the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan.

Himani Mor’s Net Worth

Himani Mor’s net worth is reportedly around INR 8 Cr

Neeraj Chopra’s Net Worth

The javelin star’s net worth reportedly stands at around INR 37 Cr. His earnings come from a mix of international sports winnings, brand deals and his role as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

