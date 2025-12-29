LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife Himani Mor? Check Who Is Richer With More Net Worth

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor finally hosted their long delayed wedding receptions. The two-part reception was held almost 11 months after their private wedding ceremony in January.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 29, 2025 16:56:51 IST

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor in January earlier this year. Chopra took to social media and posted, “Jeevan ke naye adhyay ki shuruaat apne parivaar ke saath ki. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.”

Who Is Himani Mor?

Himani who hails from Sonipat, Haryana is a former Tennis player who took a major turn in her professional career by stepping away from tennis to pursue a career in sports business. “She also turned down a Rs 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” her father told Dainik Bhaskar earlier.

An alumna of Delhi University with a degree in Political Science, Himani holds a degree in Sports Management from Southeastern Louisiana University. She further pursued dual MBA degrees in Sports & Fitness Administration/Management and Human Resource Management from Franklin Pierce University, New Hampshire. During her college years, she represented Delhi University at the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan. 

Himani Mor’s Net Worth

Himani Mor’s net worth is reportedly around INR 8 Cr

Neeraj Chopra’s Net Worth

The javelin star’s net worth reportedly stands at around INR 37 Cr. His earnings come from a mix of international sports winnings, brand deals and his role as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 4:52 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS