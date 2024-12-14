Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Kejriwal Expresses Concern Over Rising Crime In Delhi, Seeks Intervention From Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, highlighting Delhi's rising crime rates, urging urgent action to restore law and order and ensure citizens' safety.

Kejriwal Expresses Concern Over Rising Crime In Delhi, Seeks Intervention From Amit Shah

In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi’s former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. Kejriwal highlighted the alarming surge in criminal activities, which have earned Delhi the unfortunate title of the “crime capital.” Despite Delhi’s law and order being under central control, Kejriwal pointed out the city’s troubling statistics, such as its top ranking in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

The growing insecurity among Delhi’s residents has been further exacerbated by the rise in organized crime, extortion gangs, bomb threats to schools and airports, and a disturbing 350% increase in drug-related crimes. Kejriwal, in his letter, called for urgent intervention and requested a meeting with Amit Shah to discuss these grave issues affecting the city’s safety. He also referred to the alarming rise of violence, stating that criminals in Delhi no longer fear law enforcement, citing several incidents of open gunfire and brazen attacks.

Kejriwal also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Amit Shah, accusing them of failing to manage Delhi’s law and order effectively. In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal stated that Delhi had descended into “jungle raj” under Shah’s governance, with citizens living in constant fear. He also pointed to a recent series of bomb threats to schools in the city, further adding to public anxiety.

This criticism comes after repeated calls from AAP MPs, who have raised concerns about the increasing lawlessness in the city and have demanded immediate action from the central government. The Delhi High Court, in a recent ruling, directed both the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to prepare a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court has set an eight-week deadline for the completion of these measures.

arvind kejriwal Delhi Home Minister Amit Shah

