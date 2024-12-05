Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Eknath Shinde To Meet Amit Shah Post-Oath Ceremony To Discuss Home Portfolio: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena announced that Eknath Shinde will meet BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the oath-taking ceremony to discuss the Maharashtra home portfolio, positioning Shinde as a key government figure.

Eknath Shinde To Meet Amit Shah Post-Oath Ceremony To Discuss Home Portfolio: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the oath-taking ceremony. The meeting is said to be held over the Maharashtra home portfolio, with Shinde likely to be an important component of the state government.

Shiv Sena’s bid for Home Portfolio

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, “After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the home minister and other posts.” The Shiv Sena has been demanding the influential home portfolio for Shinde.

Oath Ceremony and Leadership Developments

Eknath Shinde is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant made the announcement, saying that after discussions with BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde’s position as deputy CM had been confirmed. Samant said, “We had a discussion with Devendra Fadnavis, who provided us with a letter confirming that Shinde will join him as deputy CM.”. I am here to submit it to the governor,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Mahayuti Alliance’s Victory

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, won the November Maharashtra assembly elections hands down, securing 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party with more than 130 seats. Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will take oath as deputy CMs.

ALSO READ: Uber Ordered To Pay ₹54,000 To Delhi Resident For Delayed Cab Service

Filed under

amit shah BJP eknath shinde shiv sena

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox