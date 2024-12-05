Eknath Shinde To Meet Amit Shah Post-Oath Ceremony To Discuss Home Portfolio: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena announced that Eknath Shinde will meet BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the oath-taking ceremony to discuss the Maharashtra home portfolio, positioning Shinde as a key government figure.

The Shiv Sena said on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the oath-taking ceremony. The meeting is said to be held over the Maharashtra home portfolio, with Shinde likely to be an important component of the state government.

Shiv Sena’s bid for Home Portfolio

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, “After the swearing-in ceremony, Eknath Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a decision will be taken regarding the home minister and other posts.” The Shiv Sena has been demanding the influential home portfolio for Shinde.

Oath Ceremony and Leadership Developments

Eknath Shinde is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant made the announcement, saying that after discussions with BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde’s position as deputy CM had been confirmed. Samant said, “We had a discussion with Devendra Fadnavis, who provided us with a letter confirming that Shinde will join him as deputy CM.”. I am here to submit it to the governor,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Mahayuti Alliance’s Victory

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, won the November Maharashtra assembly elections hands down, securing 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party with more than 130 seats. Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will take oath as deputy CMs.

