Drone Strike On Sudan Hospital Kills 9, Injures 20 Amid Escalating Conflict: WHO

A drone attack on the Saudi Hospital in El-Fasher, North Darfur, in Sudan killed nine people and injured 20, according to the World Health Organisation. The attack occurred in the early hours of Friday morning when it targeted some of the critical areas in the maternity facility, such as patient wards, pharmacies, and the operating room.

The assault forced the hospital to cease operations entirely. A doctor from the hospital, speaking under anonymity due to media restrictions, confirmed that the facility had been rendered inoperable.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the attack, calling for an immediate end to violence targeting health facilities. “Continued attacks on health across Sudan are deplorable. All attacks on and around health facilities must stop,” he wrote.

Escalating Conflict In El-Fasher

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has emerged as a hotbed of intense fighting in the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The city has been under RSF siege since May, with civilians and critical infrastructure caught in the crossfire.

This newest assault is the latest in the racking the country where one of the most deadly parts of the Sudan conflict already was unfolding. A local aid committee reported that part of the vital hospital infrastructure had been destroyed, increasing an already dire humanitarian situation.

Country In Turmoil

The conflict that was witnessed in April 2023 has left Sudan plunged in chaos. Fighting between the RSF and the army has led to killing tens of thousands and caused more than 11 million displaced people, forcing large populations into desperate need of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations has termed the situation in Sudan as one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history. RSF controls nearly all of Darfur, while the army controls parts of northern and eastern Sudan. Both sides have been accused of indiscriminate attacks on civilians, medical facilities, and residential areas.

Healthcare Under Threat

The attack on the Saudi Hospital is the latest in the rising toll on Sudan’s healthcare infrastructure. Medical facilities have been frequent targets, violating international humanitarian laws and adding to the suffering of civilians caught in the conflict.

In another harrowing incident earlier this week, a Sudanese military airstrike on a North Darfur market killed more than 100 people, illustrating the relentless violence that is plaguing the region.

