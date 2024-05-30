Air Conditioner Blasts Amid Intense Heat, Massive Fire Erupts In Noida

Amid the chilling heat stroke in Delhi NCR, a massive fire broke out in high rise building in Noida- Uttar Pradesh. This occurred due to a massive explosion in an air conditioner at the Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100. Residents promptly evacuated their flats and assembled on the ground as a precaution.

According to the fire officer, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation swiftly and ensure residents’ safety. Video footage showed heavy smoke emanating from an apartment in one of the residential towers. There were no immediate reports of casualties. “The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Further details will be shared soon,” stated a police spokesperson.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida’s Sector 100. (Video Source: Local resident) pic.twitter.com/d3tU4Y4hHx — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Increase in fire-related incidents

Amid a severe heatwave in North India, the Delhi Fire Services received over 220 calls in 24 hours on Wednesday, marking a decade-high record. Most of these calls came from West Delhi areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Burari, surpassing the call volume typically seen during Diwali.

A massive fire broke out on the upper floor of Lotus Blueworld Society in Sector 100, Noida @cfonoida @fireserviceup @noidapolice #noida pic.twitter.com/XPdeSwCi9E — Jyoti Karki (@Jyoti_karki_) May 30, 2024

North India battles intense heatwave

Large parts of northern and central India continue to endure a severe heatwave, with temperatures in the national capital nearing 50 degrees Celsius. Cities across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh experienced maximum temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius. Rohtak and Prayagraj recorded 48.8 degrees, the highest temperatures in the country on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

