Taylor Swift's New Album Sparks Speculation About Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn

The release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19 was met with both excitement and criticism from fans and music critics alike. While the album quickly set a new record for the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify, it also sparked a wave of mixed reactions and reviews, indicating that it may be one of Swift’s most divisive albums to date.

The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and… pic.twitter.com/41OObGyJDW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

Among the criticisms leveled at the album, several reviewers noted that Swift’s new songs failed to offer anything groundbreaking or innovative. The Paste Magazine review, which garnered attention after the removal of its byline due to threats following its negative assessment, criticized the title track for featuring some of Swift’s weakest lyricism and described the album as a reflection of an artist seemingly content with mediocrity.

Me as soon as each track begins. #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/roix2TBl7x — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) April 19, 2024

Similarly, The AV Club characterized the album as solid but underwhelming, suggesting that Swift’s frequent releases in recent years may have contributed to a sense of repetition and lack of freshness in “The Tortured Poets Department.” The review highlighted production choices that felt derivative and songs that failed to stand out within Swift’s extensive discography.

10 seconds into The Tortured Poets Department. pic.twitter.com/sdCo23uWrR — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) April 19, 2024

Media review echoed these sentiments, labeling the album as uneven and noting the absence of a standout radio anthem akin to some of Swift’s previous hits. NME went further, describing the album as a rare misstep for Swift and criticizing it for containing cringe-inducing lyrics.

i feel so bad for joe alwyn like imagine being terrorized by swifties for a whole ass year, yet the album is about matty healy… pic.twitter.com/8yT34cs2xz — jay (@rendezwolves) April 18, 2024

In addition to the musical critique, the album sparked discussions about Swift’s personal life, particularly her past relationships. Some social media users referenced Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, speculating about the inspiration behind certain songs and expressing sympathy for him if indeed the album contained references to their relationship.

joe alwyn got dumped for being too depressed?? lmao same king pic.twitter.com/ICgOc0fbCx — mariana (@pastapilled) April 19, 2024

Furthermore, Swift’s decision to revisit past feuds, notably with Kim Kardashian, in songs like “thanK you aIMee” also drew criticism from some listeners. Social media users questioned the relevance of bringing up decade-old drama and expressed discomfort with the portrayal of personal conflicts in the album’s lyrics.

I’m not trying to shit on Taylor Swift but am I the only one that thinks her bringing up Kim K’s kids and saying her mom wished she was dead over a decade old drama is insane? lol (Swifties please don’t kill me 😭) pic.twitter.com/0Jr2y5Fkcf — tiff’s tower of terror (@terribletiffy12) April 19, 2024

Despite the mixed reception, Swift shared positive reviews of the album on her Instagram Stories, highlighting lines from her songs. With “The Tortured Poets Department” consisting of 31 tracks and billed as a double album, it remains a topic of discussion among fans and critics, showcasing both the enduring appeal of Swift’s music and the complexities of her artistic evolution.