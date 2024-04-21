‘Thalaivar 171’: Veteran Telugu Star to Feature With Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj Film?

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Thalaivar 171’, which marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the veteran actor as a don/gangster. The latest reports suggest that a top Telugu star is set to join the film’s cast.

Nagarjuna to star alongside Rajinikanth in ‘Thalaivar 171’?

Rajinikanth, last seen in ‘Lal Salaam’, has teamed up with ‘Vikram’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj for ‘Thalaivar 171’. It was recently reported that Ranveer Singh is being considered for a key role in the biggie. The latest reports now suggest that Nagarjuna is set to join the cast. There’s, however, no word on the role he will be playing in ‘Thalaivar 171’. ‘King’ is no stranger to the Tamil audience. He previously impressed fans with his work in ‘Thozha’/’Oopiri’, ‘Payanam’/’Gaganam’, and the 1997 actioner ‘Ratchagan’. He is also part of an upcoming Dhanush film. It will be interesting to see him alongside ‘Superstar’.

All About ‘Thalaivar 171’

Rajinikanth will reportedly play a don in the biggie and his character is likely to have negative shades. The buzz also suggests that ‘Thalaivar 171’ will be set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It is also said to be a standalone project with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). ‘Thalaivar 171’ will be produced by Kalainithi Maran and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers will reveal its title on April 22.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is working on ‘Vettaiyan’. The film features him in the role of a cop and is touted to be an intense action drama. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel of ‘Jay Bhim’ fame. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati. ‘Vettaiyan’ is set to hit screens this October. The exact date, however, is yet to be revealed.