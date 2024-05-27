Unfiltered Aryan Khan Spotted In IPL Final Match, Video Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

In a thrilling IPL final on Sunday, May 26, the Shah Rukh Khan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the IPL Trophy for the third time, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the on-field action was electrifying, the spotlight was equally on Shah Rukh Khan and his family, who were present to cheer for their team.

Amidst the excitement of the match, social media buzzed with viral videos featuring Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son. In these unfiltered clips, Aryan is seen smiling and chatting with a companion, a rare sight that has captivated fans. Here’s a glimpse of the viral moment:

never seen aryan like this before, the win forced even him to come out of his characterpic.twitter.com/nSUhqkEzyi — ح (@hmmbly) May 27, 2024

The KKR victory and Aryan’s candid moments added to the joyous atmosphere, making it a night to remember for cricket fans and Bollywood enthusiasts alike.

Over the video the netizens have flooded their views:

Phli baar dekha isko itna excited — Yash (@BrawlYash) May 27, 2024

bhai poora video daal na. gauri watched him on screen and was laughing. mast tha — وزیر اعظم (@sarhardpaar) May 27, 2024

Maano ya maano , He’s so hotter than any Hollywood actor. — Aamir Khan 𓀠 (@AAMIRSRK45) May 27, 2024

He gave more expressions in this video than some stars gave in their whole career!! — Arjun (@Vads_Viper) May 27, 2024

Cameraman deserves a raise — Aa🌻 (@__iRaa_) May 27, 2024

King cameo?? for 2 minutes? 🤏 — @HolmesChisty7 (@holmeschisty7) May 27, 2024

