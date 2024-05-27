Unfiltered Aryan Khan Spotted In IPL Final Match, Video Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

KKR Wins the IPL 2024 Trophy but with it comes Aryan Khan’s candid video from the match.

In a thrilling IPL final on Sunday, May 26, the Shah Rukh Khan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the IPL Trophy for the third time, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the on-field action was electrifying, the spotlight was equally on Shah Rukh Khan and his family, who were present to cheer for their team.

Amidst the excitement of the match, social media buzzed with viral videos featuring Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son. In these unfiltered clips, Aryan is seen smiling and chatting with a companion, a rare sight that has captivated fans. Here’s a glimpse of the viral moment:

 

The KKR victory and Aryan’s candid moments added to the joyous atmosphere, making it a night to remember for cricket fans and Bollywood enthusiasts alike.

Over the video the netizens have flooded their views:

 

 

 