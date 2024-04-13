Unveiling The Mega Deal Of Pushpa 2: Sold The Hindi Rights For THIS Amount

Pushpa: The Rule, one of the much-anticipated action extravaganza, has set the industry abuzz with its latest record-breaking achievement. With a jaw-dropping deal worth Rs 300 crore for its Hindi-dubbing rights, the film has shattered all previous benchmarks in Telugu cinema. Leading the charge is none other than the charismatic Allu Arjun, catapulting him to the forefront of the industry.

The Hype Surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule

With its mesmerizing visuals and captivating storyline, Pushpa 2: The Rule has ignited a frenzy among moviegoers. The teaser alone has left audiences clamoring for more, heightening anticipation for the grand cinematic spectacle. Notably, the film boasts a colossal budget of Rs 500 crore, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The Unprecedented Deal Unveiled

According to a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, Mumbai distributors privy to insider information disclosed that the Hindi dubbing rights for Pushpa: The Rule were clinched for an astronomical sum. Described as an unprecedented feat for a Telugu film, Allu Arjun’s star power has propelled him to new heights in the industry.

“The staggering rate reflects the immense anticipation among Hindi distributors, who foresee a massive turnout in the initial week. With a captivating storyline, the film is poised to sustain its momentum in theaters, ensuring a lucrative return on investment,” remarked a Hindi distributor to the news portal.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate headlines with its lucrative deals across various entertainment platforms. Media reports that T-Series, a renowned music label and film production powerhouse, has acquired the global music rights for a staggering Rs 60 crores. Additionally, Netflix has secured the OTT rights for over Rs 100 crores, further solidifying the film’s prominence in the entertainment landscape.

Pushpa 2 Release Date:

Scheduled for a grand global theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit screens worldwide. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in pivotal roles.

The Remarkable Triumph of “Pushpa The Rise”:

Prior to its sequel, Pushpa The Rise had already amassed a staggering collection of over Rs. 150 crore from the Hindi markets alone. Allu Arjun’s magnetic portrayal of a coolie-turned-gangster, coupled with chart-topping tracks like Srivalli and Oo Antava, propelled the film to nationwide acclaim. It emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film among Hindi-speaking audiences, solidifying its status as a blockbuster hit.