Vicky Kaushal Opens Up on Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Katrina Kaif After Marriage

Vicky Kaushal is a popular name in the film industry. The ‘Uri’ star enjoys a dedicated fan following because of his striking personality and sincere performances. He recently appeared on a talk show and opened up about spending Valentine’s Day with his wife Katrina Kaif after marriage. The actor tied the knot with the ‘Welcome’ heroine in 2021, adding a new dimension to his life.

Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans On Spending Valentine’s Day With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, hosted by Kapil Sharma. He was joined by his brother Sunny. On the show, Kapil asked the ‘Dunki’ actor a question about whether marriage has affected the way he spends Valentine’s Day with Katrina. Replying to the question, Vicky said that things are still the same.

“Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same,” he said.

Kapil also teased Sunny Kaushal about his rumoured relationship with Sharvari Wagh, saying ‘Valentine’s Day should be on 14th ‘Sharvari’, oh sorry, 14th February’

What’s Next For Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Dunki’, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film opened to a good response at the box office but failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’. The Raju Hirani-helmed film featured Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Vicky will next be seen in ‘Chhava’, directed by Laxman Utekar. This will be his second film with the after ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

‘Chhava’ features him in the role of the legendary warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and highlights important aspects of his life. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, the star of films such as ‘Animal’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Vicky.