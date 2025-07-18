Violent Clash in Maharashtra Assembly: Kunal Kamra Targets Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde in Viral Video With “Hum Honge Kangaal” Satire

Comedian Kunal Kamra once again courted controversy with his satirical take on a brutal brawl in the Maharashtra Assembly, posting a collage of video on social media with clips of the brawl played to his parody song “Hum Honge Kangaal.”

The clip, posted as “Lawbreakers,” has clips of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, taking aim at the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The assault has its root in a physical confrontation between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar supporters and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad after an offending remark.







Violent Clash in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

There was a fierce fight between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s followers and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Jitendra Awhad on 17 July 2025 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The fights began over Awhad’s “mangasultra thief” comment, which was understood by everyone to be against Padalkar.

Videos of the brawl, wherein party workers were trading punches and insults, went viral, drawing sharp condemnation from opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Congress MLA Nana Patole, for lashing out at the state assembly.

Kunal Kamra’s Satirical Reply

Kamra, a master of acid political satire, also posted a video on social media superimposing the struggle footage over his parody of “Hum Honge Kamyab,” now titled “Hum Honge Kangaal” (We Shall Be Bankrupt).

The collage, with footage of Fadnavis and Shinde also included, was a biting reference to the Mahayuti government’s response to the incident. Kamra’s “Lawbreakers” title and the satirical song, already present in his March 2025 stand-up special “Naya Bharat,” added more fuel to the fire, re-igniting free speech and political satire debates

Leaders of the opposition such as Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti alliance, with Thackeray calling the event a repeat of the 2001 Parliament attack, pointing fingers at security failures. Kamra’s refusal to apologize for his earlier remarks against Shinde, and now this latest jibe, indicates latent tension between the comedian and the ruling coalition

