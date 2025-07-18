Why is CBS’ ‘The Late Show’ Going Off Air After 30 Years? Here’s When The Last Episode Airs

In a shock that’s shaking the world of late-night television, CBS reported in its corporate filings that it will close its legendary Late Show brand by 2026. For creating the model for generations of late-night comedy, from David Letterman’s old-school punk sarcasm to Stephen Colbert’s biting political satire, The Late Show has been a fixture of American pop culture for over thirty years. The plug-pulling stunt shocked both fans and critics, and it put the future of late-night programming and the strategic vision of CBS in question.

CBS Late-Night Exit: When and Why It’s Happening

CBS confirmed The Late Show will conclude its final season in spring 2026. The timing provides the network and Colbert’s staff enough time to prepare for a good conclusion. While Stephen Colbert’s contract expires in 2026, insiders affirm that CBS has no plans to renew the format or replace him afterward.

So why is CBS abandoning a brand that has been a staple of its schedule for so long? It’s because of a mix of audience behavior and the increasing hold of digital media. While the next generation of viewers are viewing comedy on YouTube, TikTok, and streaming clips online instead of tuning in at 11:35 PM, late-night ratings have been declining consistently. CBS executives view this as an opportunity to transition toward more flexible and on-demand models of programming better suited to the changing viewing environment.

In addition, making late-night comedy shows is increasingly expensive on a daily basis, and with ad revenue waning during the late-nighttime period, CBS is re-evaluating what works for both audiences and is worth it. Instead of investing in cash-fattened older formats, the network is going to throw its money at digital-first and unscripted content that plays everywhere and anywhere.

Impact on Late-Night TV Landscape and Competition

The Late Show’s departure at the end is a great departure in late-night TV programming. NBC’s The Tonight Show and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! remain steady, but CBS’s departure will be lamented. It makes one wonder if the other networks will do the same and double up on redefining their late-night show programming.

Industry analysts see it potentially starting a new cycle of innovation, pushing existing hosts further towards cross-platform programming and interactivity. Others fear it will usher in an era for homogenized safe, short-form comedy in which it throws away the richness of layered analysis and personality of past formats.

As the clock ticks down toward 2026, one thing is certain: the legacy of The Late Show will be remembered, but its conclusion may mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new type of late-night experience.

