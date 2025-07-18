Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted Yet Again Amid Wild Romance Rumours, This Time During A Spanish Beach Holiday- See Pics!

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fueled romance gossip for the umpteenth time when they were seen aboard a private yacht off Spain’s island of Menorca. The Hollywood heavy hitters, 63 and 37 respectively, were seen lounging in a photo series, which sparked speculation that there may be more to their working relationship than meets the eye.

Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas’ Sun-Soaked Yacht Stroll

On June 30, Cruise and de Armas were spotted by Hello! magazine lazing on a luxury yacht off Ciutadella, Menorca. De Armas wore a white sundress and wide-brimmed hat and relaxed with her dog Salsa, while Cruise wore a light-blue top and navy shorts.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas on a yacht during their vacation together? LOL#AnadeArmas ✗ #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/TrZashNruL — Tom Cruise • news source (@tomcruisse62) July 16, 2025







The two were in relax mode, with no other passengers in sight apart from the crew on the yacht, which indicated a romantic holiday. This is their first joint public outing since their Valentine’s Day date in London that added fuel to rumors of romance.

A Timeline of Increased Intimacy

Romance gossip started off in February 2025 when Cruise and de Armas had dinner in London’s Soho, followed by several dates, including helicopter rides and a co-appearance at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in April.

Even with de Armas’ denial on Good Morning America in May, where she called their relationship professional and cited working on films like the new movie Deeper together, their constant presence with each other is a sign of something more. Sources near the couple have been tight-lipped, but the summer getaway in Menorca has fanned the public interest.

Professional or Personal Connection?

Although Cruise has raved about de Armas’ abilities, referring to her as a “very talented, great dramatic actress” during an interview with Extra last May, the extent of their personal relationship is not public. De Armas also hinted at working with Cruise and directors Christopher McQuarrie and Doug Liman.

But the Menorca retreat, along with de Armas’ recent F Magazine interview in which she expressed her want for children in the near future, has intensified rumors of a romantic instead of professional relationship. Neither of the celebrities has publicly confirmed a romance and fans and media still speculate about the potential for a Hollywood power couple.

