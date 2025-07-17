Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

If your feed has suddenly turned into a montage of sun hats, sandy toes, and sun-kissed selfies, blame Bollywood. The stars are clearly answering summer’s call and answering it in style. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday set social media abuzz with their breezy beach escapades, it’s now Shahid Kapoor who’s diving into the sunshine.

The actor, known for keeping things chill when he’s off-duty, was recently spotted vacationing in what looked like a tropical dream shirtless, tanned, and very much in “do not disturb” mode. With nothing but blue skies, deeper blue waters, and that signature smirk, Shahid Kapoor made it clear: the beach isn’t just a destination, it’s a whole mood.







What’s interesting is how these celeb getaways are more than just holidays they’re soft power. They tell us who’s in their zen era, who’s embracing the glow-up, and who’s subtly flexing that post-project glow. After all, what’s a little sun without a little spectacle?

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked it off with poolside poses that had the internet debating swimsuit paired with lungi’s on beautiful sunny beaches.







Ananya Panday followed with co-ord sets and “no filter” shots that still looked editorial, very subtly promoting homegrown brands.







Now, Shahid Kapoor adds his name to the list with a more rugged, surf’s-up energy minus the PR fuss, just pure vacation vibes.

But is this just celebrity leisure? Or is this, in classic Bollywood fashion, a well-timed visual reminder that summer is here and you’re late if you haven’t packed yet?

As temperatures rise, so does the FOMO. One thing’s certain: the beach is having its Bollywood moment. And if Shahid Kapoor under the sun isn’t a sign to book that long-postponed escape, what is?