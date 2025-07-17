LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

Bollywood stars are bringing summer vibes to our feeds with sun-drenched vacations. Kareena, Ananya, and now Shahid Kapoor are serving beach looks and off-duty glam, turning simple getaways into statement moments. It’s not just leisure it’s the season’s ultimate soft power flex

kareena kapoor,shahid kapoor and ananya panday
kareena kapoor,shahid kapoor and ananya panday

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 22:20:47 IST

If your feed has suddenly turned into a montage of sun hats, sandy toes, and sun-kissed selfies, blame Bollywood. The stars are clearly answering summer’s call and answering it in style. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday set social media abuzz with their breezy beach escapades, it’s now Shahid Kapoor who’s diving into the sunshine.

The actor, known for keeping things chill when he’s off-duty, was recently spotted vacationing in what looked like a tropical dream shirtless, tanned, and very much in “do not disturb” mode. With nothing but blue skies, deeper blue waters, and that signature smirk, Shahid Kapoor made it clear: the beach isn’t just a destination, it’s a whole mood.



What’s interesting is how these celeb getaways are more than just holidays they’re soft power. They tell us who’s in their zen era, who’s embracing the glow-up, and who’s subtly flexing that post-project glow. After all, what’s a little sun without a little spectacle?

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked it off with poolside poses that had the internet debating swimsuit paired with lungi’s on beautiful sunny beaches.



Ananya Panday followed with co-ord sets and “no filter” shots that still looked editorial, very subtly promoting homegrown brands. 



Now, Shahid Kapoor adds his name to the list with a more rugged, surf’s-up energy minus the PR fuss, just pure vacation vibes.

But is this just celebrity leisure? Or is this, in classic Bollywood fashion, a well-timed visual reminder that summer is here and you’re late if you haven’t packed yet?

As temperatures rise, so does the FOMO. One thing’s certain: the beach is having its Bollywood moment. And if Shahid Kapoor under the sun isn’t a sign to book that long-postponed escape, what is?


Also Read: Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

More News

Test Fire Of Ballistic Missiles – Prithvi-II And Agni-1 Successful In Odisha
Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?
PM Narendra Modi To Release The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 20th Installment On July 18: Reports
Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Amalgam of 36 Schemes, Announced To Boost Agricultural Productivity
Zelenskyy, Trump Discuss Potential Drone ‘Mega-Deal’ as Ukraine Seeks New Alliances
Priyanka Chopra’s Dating History: From Shahid Kapoor To Rumoured Wild Romance With Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s Who The Desi Girl Dated, Called Them ‘Wonderful People’
Cannes Controversy: Vishal Jethwa Clarifies Rumours Of Him And Janhvi Kapoor Ignoring Ishaan Khatter: Never Thought Ill Of Him
Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? Wild Things Actress Reveals Estranged Husband Would Frequently Choke Her
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 18, 2025): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Telangana Police Conducted Fire Mock Drill For Preparedness; How Mock Drill Plays Crucial Role In Emergency Response
Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun
Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun
Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun
Is Summer Calling for Beach Vacations? After Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor Soaks Up the Sun

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?