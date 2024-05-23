Vrushabha: Is Shanaya Kapoor's Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal Shelved? Makers Could Only Complete The First Schedule

Looks like Shanaya Kapoor’s pan-India debut film with Mohanlal has run into trouble. Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was about to make her big debut with Vrushabha. However, new reports have suggested that the movie might no longer see the light of the day.

The much-anticipated debut of Shanaya Kapoor has been shelved. The movie was led by Telugu-Malayalam film will star actor Mohanlal and would have starred Shanaya in a crucial role. Additionally, Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah S Khan, and Roshann Meka will also be featured in the film.

Is Shanaya Kapoor’s Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal Shelved?

A Reddit post seems to claim that Mohanlal and Shanaya Kapoor’s Vrushabha has been indefinitely shelved. The makers had so far completed the first schedule of the movie. However, we must also inform you these all might be rumours since Shanaya, Mohanlal or the makers have, so far, not confirmed the news.