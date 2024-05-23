Vrushabha: Is Shanaya Kapoor's Pan-India Debut Film With Mohanlal Shelved? Makers Could Only Complete The First Schedule

Shanaya Kapoor was initially slated to make her film debut with ‘Bedhadak’ under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, the film, which was announced some time ago, has been shelved for unknown reasons.
If reports are to be believed, the movie has been shelved due to budget limitations.
VRUSHABA has been reportedly shelved after completing the first schedule of filming.
What Is Shanaya Kapoor’s Vrushabha All About?
Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha is deemed as an epic action entertainer. The film was directed by Nanda Kishore. It was earlier scheduled to floors later in July. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms came as producers on the film.
Shanaya Kapoor: I am Highly Excited About Facing The Camera & Begin Shooting
In an earlier interview with a leading news channel, Shanaya Kapoor said in a statement, “I am highly excited about facing the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale.”
Shanaya at the time added, “It’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited about, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal Sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful.”
