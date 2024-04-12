Warner Bros' Joker: 'Folie à Deux' Trailer Breaks 'Barbie's Record, Garners 167 Million Views In 24 hours

The anticipation surrounding Warner Bros.’s upcoming DC sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” skyrocketed as its teaser trailer debuted to astounding numbers, signaling a promising start for the studio’s marketing campaign. Headlined by the dynamic duo of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the trailer’s release attracted a staggering 167 million viewers within the first 24 hours, setting a new benchmark for Warner Bros.’s recent trailer launches.

The unveiling of the teaser took place at Warner Bros.’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, followed swiftly by its online release. According to sources at Variety, the trailer’s viewership and social engagement eclipsed the debut of the first “Barbie” trailer, marking it as Warner Bros.’ most successful launch in recent memory. Lady Gaga’s vast social media following of 150 million played a pivotal role in amplifying the trailer’s reach.

Within hours of its premiere, the “Joker: Folie à Deux” trailer dominated YouTube, swiftly claiming the #1 trending spot and accumulating a remarkable 15.6 million views on the platform alone. Even days after its launch, the trailer continues to hold strong as the #4 trending video on YouTube, further underscoring the immense public interest in this sequel.

The social media frenzy surrounding the “Joker” sequel extended beyond YouTube, with 10 related terms trending on various platforms during the first 24 hours, including #JokerFolieADeux, Gaga, Harley, Joaquin Phoenix, and Todd Phillips.

For Warner Bros., these trailer numbers signify a resounding success, especially surpassing the record-breaking “Barbie” trailer. The original “Joker” film surpassed $1 billion in global box office earnings in 2019, and with the addition of Lady Gaga and the palpable excitement generated by the sequel’s trailer, “Joker: Folie à Deux” is poised to exceed expectations.

Directed by Todd Phillips, who returns for the sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux” promises a unique experience, described by Phillips himself as a movie where music plays an integral role rather than a traditional musical. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as the enigmatic Joker, while Lady Gaga takes on the role of Harley Quinn alongside a talented ensemble cast.

The plot of “Joker: Folie à Deux” remains shrouded in mystery, rumored to be a jukebox musical set within the confines of Arkham Asylum. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, precisely five years after the release of its predecessor, and will be presented in the immersive IMAX 70mm format, ensuring a visually captivating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.