Who Was Bernard Hill? Iconic 'Titanic' & 'Lord of the Rings' Star Dies At 79

Iconic actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has passed away at the age of 79. He notably portrayed Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film and King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Hill’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, depicting a character grappling with unemployment in Liverpool.

His agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed his passing early on Sunday morning, May 5, prompting an outpouring of tributes. Scottish musician Barbara Dickson described Hill as “a truly marvelous actor,” expressing gratitude for having crossed paths with him.

It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x#bernardhill pic.twitter.com/UPVDCo3ut8 — Barbara Dickson (@BarbaraDickson) May 5, 2024

Who Was ‘Titanic’ Star Bernard Hill?

Bernard Hill, a native of Manchester, was set to appear in the second series of The Responder, a BBC drama starring Martin Freeman, scheduled to air on Sunday, May 5. Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, honoured Hill’s legacy, highlighting his iconic performances across various roles.

In Boys from the Blackstuff, Hill’s portrayal of Yosser Hughes earned acclaim for its gritty authenticity, contributing to the show’s success and accolades. Hill also left a mark in the 2015 drama series Wolf Hall, where he played the Duke of Norfolk, and notably in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Bernard Hill’s absence from Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday was noted, with organizers expressing sorrow over his passing and extending condolences to his family.

Fan Reactions On Bernard Hill’s Death

Rest in Peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for 𝗧𝗛𝗘 most iconic scene in cinematic history. A sword-day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor! pic.twitter.com/eTWnAlJ6Sb — Nick Bell (@nickbellofbpl) May 5, 2024

Thank you, Bernard Hill, for a performance so many of us will always treasure: a truly unforgettable and epic portrayal of King Théoden 💛 Hail the victorious dead! pic.twitter.com/GpZQayvmZj — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) May 5, 2024

So sad to hear about the death of Bernard Hill. Having watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy at least 10 times – it’s ALWAYS this scene that I love most. His portrayal of King Théoden is just incredible – what a legacy to have. pic.twitter.com/Mmi18Gs8fn — Dan Moffat (@Dan_Moffat1998) May 5, 2024