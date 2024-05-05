Who Was Bernard Hill? Iconic 'Titanic' & 'Lord of the Rings' Star Dies At 79

Bernard Hill, a native of Manchester, was set to appear in the second series of The Responder, a BBC drama starring Martin Freeman, scheduled to air on Sunday, May 5. Read on to know more

Iconic actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has passed away at the age of 79. He notably portrayed Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film and King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Hill’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, depicting a character grappling with unemployment in Liverpool.

His agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed his passing early on Sunday morning, May 5, prompting an outpouring of tributes. Scottish musician Barbara Dickson described Hill as “a truly marvelous actor,” expressing gratitude for having crossed paths with him.

Who Was ‘Titanic’ Star Bernard Hill?

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, honoured Hill's legacy, highlighting his iconic performances across various roles.

In Boys from the Blackstuff, Hill’s portrayal of Yosser Hughes earned acclaim for its gritty authenticity, contributing to the show’s success and accolades. Hill also left a mark in the 2015 drama series Wolf Hall, where he played the Duke of Norfolk, and notably in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Bernard Hill’s absence from Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday was noted, with organizers expressing sorrow over his passing and extending condolences to his family.

Fan Reactions On Bernard Hill’s Death