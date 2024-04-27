Apple Explores OpenAI Collaboration for iPhone Features in iOS 18

Apple Inc. is reportedly in renewed talks with OpenAI regarding the incorporation of the startup’s technology into upcoming iPhone features slated for release later this year, according to individuals familiar with the discussions. These discussions, which are currently underway, entail negotiating the terms of a potential agreement and the integration of OpenAI’s capabilities into Apple’s iOS 18, the forthcoming iteration of the iPhone operating system.

This development signifies a resurgence in communication between the two companies after previous discussions earlier in the year. While interactions between Apple and OpenAI had been minimal since then, the recent dialogue suggests a potential collaboration on innovative features for Apple’s flagship device. Additionally, Apple is engaged in ongoing discussions with Alphabet Inc.’s Google regarding the licensing of Google’s Gemini chatbot.

However, Apple has yet to finalize its decision on which partners it will ultimately engage with, and the outcome of negotiations with OpenAI and Google remains uncertain. It remains plausible that Apple may opt to collaborate with both entities or explore alternative providers altogether. Representatives for Apple, OpenAI, and Google have refrained from providing official comments on the matter.

The forthcoming iPhone operating system is expected to introduce several novel features leveraging Apple’s proprietary large language model — AI software capable of generating human-like text. In addition to in-house developments, Apple is actively seeking partnerships to implement chatbot-like functionalities akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Reports have also hinted at discussions involving AI startup Anthropic.

This latest development precedes Apple’s highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference, where the tech giant is poised to unveil new AI-driven software and services. Apple aims to differentiate its offerings by emphasizing seamless integration with its devices and robust privacy safeguards compared to competitors’ AI solutions.

In previous statements, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged personal use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT while highlighting the need to address certain concerns. He pledged a deliberate approach to introducing new AI features across Apple’s platforms, prioritizing thoughtful implementation.