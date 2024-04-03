Apple Pencil 3 Set to Introduce New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Code Reveals

As Apple prepares for the launch of new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, reports indicate that the upcoming lineup will come equipped with updated chipsets, larger displays, thinner bezels, and a host of new features. Alongside these tablets, Apple is expected to unveil new accessories, including a revamped Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an updated Apple Pencil. A recent report suggests that the Apple Pencil 3 will introduce a new “squeeze” gesture.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the third-generation Apple Pencil is anticipated to include a novel “squeeze” gesture. Evidence of this feature was discovered within the code of the iPadOS 17.5 beta, which was released to developers recently. The gesture is speculated to be activated by pressing down on the Apple Pencil and could enable users to execute quick interactions, such as adding signatures, stickers, or text while utilizing the accessory.

Unlike its predecessor, the Apple Pencil 2 released in 2018, which lacked such a gesture, the evidence found in the iPadOS 17.5 beta code strongly suggests the inclusion of this feature in the upcoming Apple Pencil 3. Additionally, reports indicate that the new Apple Pencil may boast magnetically interchangeable tips and support for the Find My app, allowing users to easily locate the accessory if misplaced.

Furthermore, speculation suggests that the Apple Pencil 3 could feature a shorter body and a glossier finish compared to previous models. The introduction of magnetically interchangeable tips would offer users versatility in their sketching styles. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port, similar to last year’s Apple Pencil, is also anticipated, facilitating charging and pairing.

While initially rumoured to debut in March or April, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported a delay in the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models to May. These tablets are expected to feature the M2 and M3 chipsets, respectively, and are likely to be unveiled ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

As anticipation builds for the release of these new devices and accessories, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await further details and announcements from the tech giant.