HP launches 1st Laptop In India With Microsoft CoPilot For Generative AI

HP has introduced its sleek and stylish Envy x360 14 laptops in India, featuring a Microsoft CoPilot button for advanced AI assistance.

These lightweight laptops, weighing just 1.4 kgs, are designed to offer a versatile computing experience for high-end creative tasks, making them ideal for professionals and creatives alike.

The Envy x360 14 laptops come equipped with a 14-inch OLED touch display that can be adjusted for comfortable working, writing, watching, or playing. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, these laptops deliver robust performance, especially for tasks like using Adobe Photoshop and other creative applications. The inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) helps improve battery life by up to 65%, ensuring users can work for extended periods without worrying about running out of power.

A notable feature of the Envy x360 14 is the Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard, providing access to advanced AI features such as assisted search and content generation. This feature enhances productivity and efficiency, allowing users to get tasks done with ease.

In addition to its impressive display and performance, the HP Envy x360 14 boasts an IMAX certified display, providing an immersive visual experience with IMAX-quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content. The laptop is available in Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue colors, adding a touch of elegance to its design.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Envy x360 14 laptops are now available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores in India. The starting price for these laptops is Rs. 99,999. To sweeten the deal, HP is offering a complimentary Creator’s Sling Bag with every purchase, adding value to the investment and enhancing the overall user experience.

Specifications of HP Envy x360 14

The HP Envy x360 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp clarity for an immersive visual experience. With an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio, users can enjoy more screen space for work and entertainment. The IMAX Display technology offers an exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio for select content, further enhancing the viewing experience.

For added versatility, the Envy x360 14 offers x360 functionality, touch capabilities, and optional pen support, catering to various user preferences and tasks. Security features include a 5MP camera and IR face recognition for convenient and secure logins. The Manual Camera Shutter ensures privacy by providing control over camera activation.

In terms of performance, the HP Envy x360 14 delivers up to 14.75 hours of battery life, making it ideal for on-the-go usage. Wi-Fi 7 support ensures fast and reliable connectivity, while Temperol Noise Reduction (TNR) enhances audio quality by minimizing background noise during calls and entertainment.

Multi-camera support allows for efficient multitasking, enabling simultaneous views of work and self. The advanced thermal management system ensures powerful performance without disruptive noise. Additionally, audio tuning by Poly Studio enhances collaboration and entertainment experiences with clear sound quality.

With its innovative features and powerful performance, the HP Envy x360 14 is set to redefine the computing experience for users in India.