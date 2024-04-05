Apple iPhone 16 Series, Leaks And Insights :Sources

As the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series approaches in the Fall of 2024, new leaks have emerged, offering a glimpse into the significant design changes expected for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The leaks, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X, come with images showcasing machined blanks, providing insights for peripheral manufacturers to create accessories that perfectly fit these upcoming iPhones.

The leaked images indicate a substantial shift in Apple’s design direction, hinting at notable changes set to debut with the iPhone 16 series.

One of the prominent alterations is the introduction of the Action Button across all phones in the lineup. Previously seen only on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, this button replaced the older mute button. The new Action Button is expected to serve as a centralized control for performing specific tasks, benefiting both end-users and app developers who can customize their applications accordingly.

Another intriguing addition that has been speculated is the introduction of a Capture button on the iPhones. While the exact functionality of this button remains unknown, reports from Apple leakers like Instant Digital suggest it could be linked to camera functions, possibly offering features like manual focus lock and camera shutter control.

In addition to these design insights, details about the build quality and camera specifications of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have also surfaced. Notably, the iPhone 16 series is slated for a September 2024 unveiling.

According to recent leaks from prominent tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a 1/1.14-inch main camera and a periscope telephoto lens. This suggests improvements in zoom capabilities and better light intake for enhanced photography experiences. Additionally, the leak mentions changes to the rear panel, with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max reportedly featuring a glass panel constructed using a G+P solution, combining glass and plastic in the molding process.

Previous reports and renders of the iPhone 16 Pro series have showcased a new dedicated Capture button and smaller Dynamic Island on the front. The upcoming models are also anticipated to include upgraded cameras and slightly taller displays, aligning with the leaked specifications.

Tech analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities has also shared insights into the upcoming iPhone lineup, focusing on performance and connectivity upgrades. Pu suggests that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will boast 8GB of RAM, a notable increase from the previous 6GB in the iPhone 15 series. This enhancement is expected to improve multitasking capabilities and overall performance.

Moreover, Pu hints at the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E support for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Wi-Fi 6E utilizes the 6 GHz band, offering higher wireless speeds and reduced signal interference when used with compatible routers. This feature, previously exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 lineup, is poised to expand across the entire iPhone 16 series.

As excitement builds for the Apple iPhone 16 series, these leaks and insights provide a sneak peek into the upcoming flagship smartphones. With massive design changes, improved camera capabilities, and advanced technologies expected, Apple enthusiasts have much to anticipate in the upcoming iPhone lineup. Stay tuned for more updates as further details emerge closer to the official launch.

