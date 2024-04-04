OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Following Google and Samsung in AI Advancements

OnePlus unveiled its latest photo editing tool, the AI Eraser feature, for its smartphones. This new feature allows users to automatically remove distracting elements from photos, enhancing the main focus to create flawless images. Powered by OnePlus’s proprietary large language model (LLM), the AI Eraser marks the company’s entry into generative AI, with plans for further AI-driven features in the pipeline.

Similar to Google’s Magic Eraser, OnePlus’s AI Eraser works by allowing users to select and remove unwanted objects directly from the Photo Gallery. Whether it’s pedestrians, debris, or other imperfections, users can highlight these elements, and the feature will seamlessly generate a replacement background that blends naturally into the image’s surroundings while maintaining the overall aesthetic.

The rollout of the AI Eraser feature will commence gradually, reaching devices such as the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 starting this month. This release signifies OnePlus’s commitment to empowering user creativity through AI-driven technologies, as stated by Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, who emphasized the company’s vision to revolutionize photo editing capabilities.

Furthermore, OnePlus hinted at the development of additional AI-driven features under the OnePlus AI umbrella, expected to debut later this year. This move follows in the footsteps of tech giants like Google and Samsung, both of which have introduced similar AI-powered editing tools for their respective smartphones. Google’s Pixel devices feature the Magic Eraser and Magic Editor functionalities, while Samsung’s Galaxy phones offer comparable photo editing capabilities through its Galaxy AI suite.