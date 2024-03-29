Poco X6 Neo Review: The Affordable Powerhouse You Need

The Poco X6 Neo has entered the budget smartphone market with a bang, offering competitive features at an attractive price point starting at Rs. 15,999. Let’s dive into the details of what makes this device stand out.

Design and Display: The Poco X6 Neo sports an eye-catching design with a marble-like finish on the back panel, particularly striking in the Martian Orange variant. The flat frame and matte finish provide a comfortable grip, while the slim form factor adds to its appeal. The device weighs just 175 grams and features a thin bezel AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth navigation.

Specifications and Performance: Under the hood, the Poco X6 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While it may not boast the fastest RAM and storage, it delivers reliable performance for everyday use and gaming. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures quick and secure access to the device, while 5G support future-proofs your connectivity needs.

Software and Battery Life: Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the Poco X6 Neo offers a familiar user experience with added features and customization options. However, the presence of bloatware and advertisements may be a downside for some users. On the bright side, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, providing long-lasting power and quick refills to keep you going throughout the day.

Camera Performance: Equipped with a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera, the Poco X6 Neo delivers decent photography results in daylight conditions. While the main camera captures detailed and vibrant shots, low-light performance may leave something to be desired. Nevertheless, the device offers a range of shooting modes and features for users to explore.

With its attractive design, AMOLED display, reliable performance, and capable camera system, the Poco X6 Neo emerges as a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. While it may not offer the most cutting-edge features, it provides excellent value for money, making it a worthy choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable daily driver.