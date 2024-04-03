Samsung Collaborates with ESA to Launch Galaxy Time Watch Faces Displaying Real-Time Planetary Data

Samsung has unveiled a groundbreaking series of watch faces for its Galaxy Watch devices, offering users a unique peek into the real-time data of planets in our solar system. Dubbed “Galaxy Time,” these watch faces, released on March 31, were developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). With eight watch faces corresponding to the eight planets, Samsung’s latest innovation provides not only the current time on each planet but also additional relevant information about these celestial bodies.

Mario Winter, Vice President of Marketing at Samsung Electronics Germany, expressed excitement about the project’s collaboration with ESA, stating, “In this project, ‘Galaxy’ really says it all.” Winter highlighted the significance of the partnership with ESA, emphasizing how it provides Samsung Galaxy users with a novel and immersive way to explore the wonders of our solar system. Leveraging ESA’s scientific data, Galaxy Time enables users to effortlessly navigate beyond Earth and delve into the planetary neighbourhood right from their Samsung Galaxy Watch.

ESA scientist Melanie Heil shed light on the unique dynamics of our solar system, explaining how each planet, despite orbiting the same star, the Sun, experiences time differently due to variations in rotational speed and orbital motion. Through the collaboration with ESA, Samsung utilized data on the rotation and orbit of the eight planets to develop the Galaxy Time watch faces. While the displayed time may not reflect the precise time on each planet, it offers a relative representation aligned with Earth’s time.

Beyond timekeeping, Galaxy Time offers users intriguing insights into the solar system, including details like planetary distances from the Sun and Earth, the number of moons each planet has, their exact positions at any given moment, and even their seasonal variations.

The concept for the Galaxy Time watch faces originated from the creative agency Leo Burnett Germany, with creative brand consultancy MetaDesign in Berlin leading the development process. Compatible with all Galaxy Watch devices running on Wear OS, including Galaxy Watch 4 or later models, these watch faces promise to provide users with an engaging and educational experience like never before.