Samsung Overtakes Apple as Top Smartphone Brand Globally: IDC Report

Samsung dethroned Apple to claim the top spot as the leading smartphone brand globally, as reported by IDC. The study indicates a 7.8% increase in global smartphone shipments, totaling 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024.

In Q1 2024, Samsung shipped 60.1 million units, securing a market share of 20.8%. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a 10% decline in shipments, reaching 50.1 million units. In the same quarter last year, Apple had shipped 55.4 million iPhones, holding a market share of 17.3%.

Xiaomi captured the third position with a market share of 14.1%, shipping slightly over 40 million units in Q1 2024.

Ryan Reith, IDC’s Group Vice President for Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, anticipates Samsung and Apple to maintain their dominance in the high-end market segment. However, he acknowledges the resurgence of Huawei in China and significant gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo, which may prompt both Samsung and Apple to explore new avenues for expansion and diversification.

Popal, from IDC, highlights a power shift among major players in the market, with Xiaomi’s strong comeback after facing substantial declines in recent years, and Transsion establishing itself as a formidable presence in the top five, fueled by aggressive growth in international markets.

Transsion emerged as the fastest-growing brand, experiencing an impressive 84.5% increase in shipments. The Chinese conglomerate shipped 28.5 million units, capturing a market share just under 10%.