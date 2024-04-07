YouTuber's DIY Apple Vision Pro Replica Wows Internet with Creativity and Resourcefulness

In a recent YouTube video, the channel “Basically Homeless” showcased a remarkable do-it-yourself (DIY) project that has left viewers in awe. The video features the creation of a functional budget version of the high-end Apple Vision Pro, utilizing components sourced from a thrift store.

While the DIY version may not possess the sleekness or portability of the original, Basically Homeless managed to replicate essential functionalities, including hand gesture controls. The YouTuber achieved this feat by mounting a monitor, camera, and PC onto a helmet, ingeniously incorporating a live video feed as the background.

Watch the video here :

The video underscores the potential of DIY tech projects, demonstrating what can be accomplished with readily available components and a dash of creativity. Viewers were quick to express their admiration for Basically Homeless’s ingenuity, with comments likening the YouTuber to Iron Man and praising their unique approach.

“I heard Apple had an all-hands-on-deck meeting because of this guy. He is going to single-handedly bring down Apple,” remarked one viewer, highlighting the impact of the DIY replica. Another user commended the YouTuber’s humour and intelligence showcased in their videos, labelling them as one of the best content creators on the platform.

From a humble beginning as a memer creating Rainbow Six Siege content to crafting mind-blowing DIY projects, Homeless has garnered praise for its evolution as a content creator. Viewers expressed their appreciation for the YouTuber’s journey, emphasizing their continued support and admiration.

In summary, the DIY Apple Vision Pro replica presented by Basically Homeless has captivated the internet, serving as a testament to the potential of DIY tech projects and the creativity of content creators in leveraging available resources.