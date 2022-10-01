HM Amit Shah To Visit J-K on Tuesday; Security Review, BJP Meetings On Agenda 1 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

National

On his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the security situation, attend public meetings, and lay the foundations for a number of development projects. Sh...

On his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the security situation, attend public meetings, and lay the foundations for a number of development projects. Shah’s trip to J-K is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 4.

On October 4, the Home Minister will start his journey by offering prayers at Vaishno Devi temple at around 10 am. Following his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple, he will address a public meeting in Rajouri.

In Jammu, the Minister will launch development projects and lay foundation stones for various projects.

In Srinagar, Shah will hold a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (October 5) to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The high-level meeting is expected to start at 10 a.m. and will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police, and civil administration.

Read Also: China bound Iranian flight triggers bomb alert at New Delhi’s aerospace