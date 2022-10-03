Illegal Mining Case: J’khand CM Passbook, Cheque Sized After ED Raid 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, which now controls the state, is the target of a crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is continuing its extensive investigation into the matter of illicit mining in the state.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, came under further scrutiny when searches at the home of Pankaj Mishra, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), resulted in the recovery of a passbook and a check that was signed by the chief minister.

According to the report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate, Pankaj Mishra is the principal culprit in the illegal mining case in Jharkhand (ED). The JMM leader is still being held in judicial custody after being detained on July 19 in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s (PMLA) requirements.

In addition to Mishra, two other individuals connected to the party, Bacchu Yadav and Prem Prakash, were designated as the main defendants in the state’s money laundering investigation and were incarcerated in August. The investigation into the matter of unlawful mining is still ongoing.

Prior to this, Hemant Soren’s administration in Jharkhand was mired in a political crisis when the state governor was advised to remove the chief minister from his position as an MLA, which would remove him from his position as chief minister.

In response to the BJP’s request for CM Soren to be removed from the Assembly in a case involving an office of profit, the Election Commission (EC) submitted its decision to the state governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the eastern state.

Notably, CM Soren reportedly secured stone mining permits in his name while managing the mines portfolio and acting as chief minister, for which the BJP tried to have him removed from office as an MLA.

The JMM administration in Jharkhand was believed to have fallen as a result of the EC’s ruling, despite the fact that the authorities withheld the final judgement about Hemant Soren’s exclusion from the legislature.

