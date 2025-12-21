LIVE TV
WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

A Karnataka schoolteacher and his wife were arrested for brutally torturing a 10-year-old differently abled boy. The child was beaten with a belt and plastic pipe, while chilli powder was poured into his eyes and wounds, sparking statewide outrage and demands for justice.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 21, 2025 15:06:27 IST

A horrifying event that has disturbed the entire state of Karnataka has led to the arrest of a school teacher along with his wife for torturing a 10-year-old boy with disabilities in a systematic way.

The case, which originates from the political capital of the state, reveals not only a serious collapse of professional ethics but also a complete lack of human compassion in the teaching profession. 

Although in general teachers are honored as protectors of children’s innocence, the mentioned teacher turned a secure environment into a hell and employed torture to punish a child who instead needed special care and love.

Systemic Abuse

The specifics of the attack indicate an intentional and high level of cruelty. The probes imply that the educator hit the little boy with a leather belt and plastic pipes to cause him pain. The brutality was not a fleeting moment of mistake but rather a continuous pattern of maltreatment.

The state departments have pointed out that the little one, who was already struggling with physical and mental challenges, had to endure these beatings which were claimed to be “disciprine.” The local police have asserted that the tools used the pipe and the belt were found and taken as evidence, which reinforces the extent of the injuries that were detected on the victim’s body.



Consequently, this case has given rise to a state-wide discussion about the plight of weak children in both private and residential institutions, resulting in the demand for more rigorous background checks for the educational staff.

Chilli Powder

To the already sadistic physical assault, the teacher’s wife reportedly added more cruelty by using chilli powder and pouring it into the child’s eyes and wounds. It was said that this inhuman act was meant to either the boy or punish him longer for his perceived “slowness.”

According to the medical reports from the district hospital, the child had suffered chemical burns and severe breathing difficulties due to the powder. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Karnataka has stepped in and said that the people involved are very much sick since they resorted to such inhumane ways of treating children.

The couple is facing several charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and the IPC, while the society is calling for justice for a voiceless victim.

Also Read: 25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karnataka child abuseTeacher arrested

