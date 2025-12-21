WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

A horrifying event that has disturbed the entire state of Karnataka has led to the arrest of a school teacher along with his wife for torturing a 10-year-old boy with disabilities in a systematic way.

The case, which originates from the political capital of the state, reveals not only a serious collapse of professional ethics but also a complete lack of human compassion in the teaching profession.

Although in general teachers are honored as protectors of children’s innocence, the mentioned teacher turned a secure environment into a hell and employed torture to punish a child who instead needed special care and love.

Systemic Abuse

The specifics of the attack indicate an intentional and high level of cruelty. The probes imply that the educator hit the little boy with a leather belt and plastic pipes to cause him pain. The brutality was not a fleeting moment of mistake but rather a continuous pattern of maltreatment.

The state departments have pointed out that the little one, who was already struggling with physical and mental challenges, had to endure these beatings which were claimed to be “disciprine.” The local police have asserted that the tools used the pipe and the belt were found and taken as evidence, which reinforces the extent of the injuries that were detected on the victim’s body.

అమానవీయ ఘటన.. వికలాంగ విద్యార్థి కళ్లలో కారం కొట్టి ప్లాస్టిక్ పైపుతో చావబాదిన ఉపాధ్యాయుడు కర్ణాటకలోని బాగల్‌కోట్లో ఘటన ఉత్తర కర్ణాటకలోని నవగర్ ప్రాంతంలోని ప్రత్యేక అవసరాల గల పిల్లల కోసం ఏర్పాటు చేసిన రెసిడెన్షియల్ పాఠశాలలో 16 ఏళ్ల ఓ వికాలాంగ విద్యార్థి కళ్లలో కారం కొట్టి..… pic.twitter.com/q5OUBeHpCE — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) December 21, 2025







Consequently, this case has given rise to a state-wide discussion about the plight of weak children in both private and residential institutions, resulting in the demand for more rigorous background checks for the educational staff.

Chilli Powder

To the already sadistic physical assault, the teacher’s wife reportedly added more cruelty by using chilli powder and pouring it into the child’s eyes and wounds. It was said that this inhuman act was meant to either the boy or punish him longer for his perceived “slowness.”

According to the medical reports from the district hospital, the child had suffered chemical burns and severe breathing difficulties due to the powder. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Karnataka has stepped in and said that the people involved are very much sick since they resorted to such inhumane ways of treating children.

The couple is facing several charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and the IPC, while the society is calling for justice for a voiceless victim.

