Home > India > 25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly honeytrapped by a married woman who feigned love to seize his property. Investigators say her husband masterminded the plot, luring the victim to a remote spot where he was murdered for wealth.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 21, 2025 14:11:35 IST

25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

A spine-chilling story is surfacing from Uttar Pradesh where a 25-year-old man’s quest for love turned into a nightmare planned in advance. The chase of a married woman, which at first looked like a romantic one, soon spiraled into a plot of murder and greed.

The man thought he had developed a mutual bond, but the investigators say that the woman’s “love” was nothing more than a trap to take over his vast land and wealth. The case became grimmer when it was revealed that the woman’s husband was not a victim of the affair, but the one who plotted and guided the whole thing, which led to a tragic and deadly end for the unwitting lover.

Property Conspiracy

The leading reason for this murder is not love but the huge estate inheritance of the victim. The communication between the suspects, analyzed by forensic experts, indicates that the couple picked the 25-year-old mainly for his financial naivety and being alone without family.

They set up a “honey trap” case to the point where the woman gained emotional closeness after months. It is true that the investigation indicates a pre-arranged understanding between the partners to invite the victim to the property transfer or supply him with huge cash sums.

This was not a criminal act done under the influence of sudden impulse, but a cool, transactional move that was entirely focused on the acquisition of the asset.

Fatal Betrayal

The peak of this trickery happened when the victim was enticed to a remote site, under the impression that he would have a secret meeting with the lady or a final elopement. But rather, the guy came across both the lady and her partner. The state’s proof suggests that the husband was totally involved; he was said to be the one who used the physical strength and the tools for the murder.

The young man was removed to be the only witness to their trick not only silenced but also his possessions taken possibly without resistance. This case is a dark reminder that marital bond sometimes does turn into a predator partnership once extreme material greed takes over.

Also Read: Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 2:11 PM IST
Tags: betrayal storyhoneytrap murderland disputelove scammarried couple conspiracyproperty greedUP murder caseuttar-pradesh-crime

25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

