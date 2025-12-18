Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

There were still the peaceful and calm areas of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a crime that was so clinical and cold-blooded that it made the whole state shiver occurred. It began with the missing persons report of Shyam Bahadur, 62, and his wife Babita, 60, which eventually caused the unveiling of a deliberate double murder. The criminal was not a hardened street criminal but their own son, Ambesh, a well-educated engineer.

Ambesh was allegedly mad with domestic disturbances and anger to the extent that he had planned the murder in such a way that it turned out to be a slaughterhouse in the family’s residence, thus proving that sometimes the most dangerous threats are just in one’s own house.

As per the police report, Ambesh and his parents were in constant conflict over his Muslim wife, whom they were not willing to accept. Finally, Ambesh and his wife reached a mutual decision to separate, and he was short of funds to cover the alimony. He approached his father, but he reportedly turned him down. This was the spark that led to their final fight, which resulted in two fatalities.

Chilling Engineering of the UP Engineer Murder Case

On December 13, Ambesh’s sister Vandana has lodged a complaint about the disappearance of her close ones at the Zafarabad police station in Jaunpur. She reported that her whole family i.e. parents and brother was missing. Vandana narrated how Ambesh had called her on the 8th of December and told her that their parents had left home after a quarrel and that he was going to find them.

After this conversation, Ambesh’s phone was turned off, and Vandana could not talk to him anymore. Eventually, she had to file a police report, and the cops began their search for him. The call from Ambesh to Vandana and then his phone being switched off were the reasons that the cops doubted him. When they arrested Ambesh a week later, he started crying and admitted his guilt.

With a technical skill matched only by the killer’s invention of the electric saw, the horror story of the UP engineer murder case took a perverse turn as he cut the corpses into ten separate parts with the help of a motorized saw.

This was not a crime of passion that ended with remorse; it was a methodical disposal. He bundled up the remains very carefully into bags and at night transported them to a place of dumping by the river, under the assumption that the river would carry the remains of his guilt away with its flow.

Forensic Reality of the Jaunpur Parent Slaying Investigation

During the investigation of the murder of the Jaunpur parents, the police were amazed by the initial composure of the suspect. Ambesh even tried to deceive his relatives by saying that his parents had gone to a holy place.

However, the discrepancies in his account and the bloodstains found in the house eventually unmasked him. The forensic teams managed to find the saw that was employed in the crime, and divers were sent in to get the bones from the riverbed.

The authorities have made it clear that the motive revolved around a property dispute that lasted for years and the father’s “stubborn” refusal to support Ambesh’s lifestyle, which finally resulted in a deadly confrontation.

