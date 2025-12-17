LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

A mother allegedly leaves her family to be with her children's tutor, exposing the affair through a kiss selfie. The husband files a police complaint, refusing reconciliation, highlighting digital evidence, broken trust, and emotional turmoil for the children.

Mother Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Kiss Selfie, Husband Refuses Reconciliation (Pc: X)
Mother Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Kiss Selfie, Husband Refuses Reconciliation (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 17, 2025 14:20:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

In a shocking development that has attracted massive local interest, a domestic household was thrown into disarray when a mother of two allegedly deserted her family to live with her children’s private tutor. The story was brought to light by the husband, who, after his initial panic over his wife’s vanishing, stumbled upon a digital trail of deception that turned his mourning into a strong resolve for separation.

As per the husband’s official police statement, the discovery was not merely a matter of speculation; it was based on a “kissing selfie” that was either sent or posted by the couple, showing off their new love. At first, the husband wanted help to find a “missing” person, but the affair’s disclosure changed the story from a concern about kidnapping to a case of voluntary elopement.



The husband, who was very wounded by the public nature of the betrayal and by the fact that the children were abandoned, has made his position very clear to the police: he does not want a reconciliation anymore. He firmly said that while he wants legal responsibility for the disruption of his home, he does not want to have his wife back in their lives.

Digital Evidence of Infidelity and the Impact of a Kiss Selfie

Social media and instant messaging have been such powerful influences that they have transformed the private quarrels of families into public legal battles with huge stakes. This kiss selfie was in fact the very thing that prompted the husband to take legal action.

The case was not like the traditional cases of disappearance in which families never give up hoping; the visual proof of the affair made it very clear that the marriage had reached its end emotionally. “Digital breadcrumbs” are usually considered by investigators as the major events in missing person cases, as they change the interest from search-and-rescue to matrimonial litigation.

Educational Boundaries Broken When a Mother Flees With Children’s Teacher

The breach of trust in this case is so serious that it has broken not only the marital bond but also the trust between parents and teachers. The situation that arose when a mother chose to elope with her children’s teacher was psychological turmoil for the children. Educational psychologists claim that the trust that children put into their main caregivers and their teachers is shaken by such cases.

The husband’s lawsuit points out not only the fact that his wife deserted him but also the unprofessional conduct of a person who was supposed to guide and support the child academically that he or she committed.

Also Read: Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kiss selfie scandalmother elopes with teacher

RELATED News

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

LATEST NEWS

India Steps Up Cyber Defence: From CERT-In To Cyber Swachhta Kendra, A Multi-Layered Fight Against Ransomware and AI Threats

‘Bhai, Yeh Ek ‘TASK’ Tha…’ Amaal Mallik Gets Furious After Getting Linked With Tanya Mittal, Requests Fans To Stop Mud Slinging

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses the Joint Session of Parliament in Ethiopia

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’
Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’
Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’
Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

QUICK LINKS