Home > India > Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

A Bareilly woman courageously cancelled her wedding after the groom demanded a Maruti Brezza and ₹20 lakh dowry last minute. Standing firm against financial exploitation, she prioritized dignity, prompting police action under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Bareilly Bride Cancels Wedding Over Groom’s Dowry Demands (Pc: X)
Bareilly Bride Cancels Wedding Over Groom’s Dowry Demands (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 14, 2025 13:21:32 IST

Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

A young woman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, determinedly cancelled her wedding celebrations just before the rituals were about to start as a courageous challenge to the constant social ills of dowry. The bold decision was made after the groom, along with his family, openly and shamelessly mounted their demands, claiming a cash dowry of ₹20 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car.

The groom’s family was said to have made a different arrangement earlier, but they resorted to the last moment when guests had already arrived, and all the preparations were done to coerce the bride’s family into accepting the unreasonable new terms.

This kind of calculated timing is sometimes termed emotional manipulation that can be very effective in getting the bride’s side to yield just because of the fear of social disgrace and the loss of considerable pre-wedding expenses. But the bride, giving priority to her dignity and self-respect, turned the blatant financial exploitation down.

Escalation of Dowry: Brezza and ₹20 Lakh Demand

The Izzatnagar area in Bareilly witnessed the ostentatious events. As per the bride’s family, they had already disbursed a part of the groom’s side but it was the latter who came up with a new and very demanding list of prices. The gist of the whole demand was a top-end car, the Brezza, and on top of that a whopping cash amount of ₹20 lakh.

The groom’s demand, which was made just as the wedding procession (baraat) was arriving, left everyone stunned. The bride’s parents tried their best to convince and even plead with the groom’s family, telling them how difficult it was to arrange such a huge amount of money and a car at that very moment.



The groom and his family would not back down, resulting in a tense situation where the negotiation turned into outright demand and the situation escalated rapidly.

Bareilly Bride’s Stand: Police Intervention and FIR

The bride’s refusal remained firm. She stood her ground against the extortion attempt by refusing to give up, thereby risking public humiliation and pressure. The bride’s family immediately contacted the police, as they recognized that it was not just a family quarrel but the bride price demand that was illegal.



The police came to the place, and upon the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was swiftly filed against the groom and his family under the relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The prompt legal action created a strong impression that marriage related financial demands would be dealt with harshly. 

The courageous move by the woman from Bareilly becomes an encouraging illustration to others in the same boat, reminding them that dignity is not for sale and the law is a strong partner in the fight against dowry.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 1:21 PM IST
