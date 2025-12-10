LIVE TV
Newborn Dies After Being Crushed Between Sleeping Parents In UP, Leaving Family Shocked As Tragic Night Accident Unfolds

A newborn in Gajraula, UP, tragically died after being accidentally crushed between sleeping parents. The incident underscores the dangers of co-sleeping, especially in cold weather, and renews warnings from health experts to follow safe-sleep guidelines and ensure infants rest on separate firm surfaces.

Newborn’s Tragic Death in UP Highlights Urgent Need for Safe Infant Sleep Practices (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 10, 2025 23:44:39 IST

A recently unthinkable disaster took place that claimed the life of a newborn infant who was accidentally crushed between his sleeping parents thus disturbing the tranquility of a night in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh. The family and their community are mourning over this tragic event which has become a reminder of the dire need of safe sleeping practices for infants especially during the first weeks of life.

The parents who reportedly had been waiting for a child for four years saw their less-than-month-old son lying between them on the bed, unresponsive when they woke up in the morning. Medical staff at the Community Health Centre declared the death as due to suffocation most likely caused by accidental overlay or compression.

Co-Sleeping Risks and Infant Vulnerability

This unfortunate occurrence highlights the quite dangerous and very real risks associated with co-sleeping or sleeping in the same bed with infants, who are more prone than adults to suffer from the same risks.

Experts in medicine continue to warn that a situation where a baby and an adult share a bed, is one where accidental over-breathing leading to suffocation is most likely to happen.

The tiny dimensions of the newborn combined with low muscle strength render them susceptible to obstruction of breathing in case an adult lying next to them turns on them, or squeezes them between the headboard, wall, or soft bedding. This danger is even more pronounced when there are two adults beside the baby in bed.

Safe Sleep Practices: Crucial Warning in Cold Weather

The unfortunate incident has led to the health officials once again requesting that the safe-sleep regulations be followed strictly. The doctors however point out that although the cold weather does sometimes drive families to sleep in one bed for warmth, it greatly increases the danger of the baby being accidentally smothered.

The most commonly accepted practice is “room sharing without bed sharing”: the baby sleeps in the same room with the parents but on a separate firm and uncrowded sleep surface like a crib or bassinet, on their back.

Taking such measures would be very necessary to reduce the possibility of accidental injury and the dangers connected to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and accidental suffocation, particularly for infants under four months of age who are most susceptible.

Also Read: ‘IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Passenger Safety Non-Negotiable’: Aviation Minister’s BIG Statement in Lok Sabha on Flight Chaos

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:44 PM IST
