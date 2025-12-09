LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Passenger Safety Non-Negotiable’: Aviation Minister’s BIG Statement In Lok Sabha on Flight Chaos

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says IndiGo is being held accountable for flight chaos; passenger safety is non-negotiable. DGCA orders 5% cut in winter schedule; ₹750 crore refunds issued amid mass cancellations and delays.

Ram Mohan Naidu says IndiGo is being held accountable for flight chaos. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 13:04:41 IST

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the recent mass cancellations and delays faced by IndiGo over the past eight days. The minister attributed the disruptions to internal rostering issues within the airline and assured that operations were stabilising rapidly. “Accountability will be ensured,” Naidu emphasised.

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notices to IndiGo Leadership

Naidu informed Parliament that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued show cause notices to senior officials of IndiGo and initiated a detailed enforcement investigation. “Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action, as empowered under the aircraft rules and act, will be taken,” he added.

Passenger Safety and Refunds Prioritised

Highlighting the government’s commitment to passenger welfare, the minister said more than ₹750 crore in refunds have already been issued and baggage handling issues are being resolved. “Operations are stabilising fast, safety remains fully in force, IndiGo is being held accountable, passengers’ convenience and dignity are being protected,” he told the Lok Sabha. Rebookings have been done without extra charges, and the airline assured full compliance with flight duty norms.

IndiGo Ordered to Reduce Winter Flight Schedule

 Following continued disruptions, the DGCA directed IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 5% across all sectors. The regulator also asked the airline to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10. In November, IndiGo completed 59,438 of 64,346 approved flights, with 951 cancellations. Although the airline had been allowed a 6% increase in flights compared to the summer schedule, it operated fewer aircraft than planned, prompting the reduction.

Minister Reiterates Passenger-Centric Approach

Naidu stressed that no airline, regardless of size, would be allowed to inconvenience passengers due to planning failures or non-compliance. He added that the government is committed to creating a robust and competitive aviation ecosystem, encouraging new airlines to operate in India. The opposition, led by the Congress, staged a walkout after the minister’s statement.

DGCA Focuses on Efficiency and Safety

The DGCA highlighted that despite increasing departures by nearly 10% compared to Winter 2024, IndiGo “has not demonstrated the ability to operate schedules efficiently.” The directive mandates avoiding single-flight operations on high-demand routes and ensuring operational stability during the winter schedule.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 1:04 PM IST
