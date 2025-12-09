LIVE TV
Home > India > After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo's Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

The Centre plans to cut the airline’s winter schedule and reallocate slots to other carriers. DGCA reviews IndiGo’s operations, while refunds of Rs 827 crore have been processed for affected passengers.

December 9, 2025 08:44:29 IST

 In the wake of a massive operational meltdown, the Indian government plans to curtail IndiGo’s daily flights in the ongoing winter schedule, Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed. The decision comes after the airline faced over 450 flight cancellations in a single day, stranding thousands of passengers across the country.

IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights daily during the winter schedule. While the exact number of flights to be cut is yet to be finalised, officials indicate that at least 100 flights per day could be suspended. “Looking at the current status of the airline, there may soon be a reduction in the daily approved flight numbers for the current winter schedule operations,” said an official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Massive flight disruptions

The disruptions, which began in early December, were attributed by IndiGo to a “compounding effect of multiple factors” including minor technical glitches, adverse weather conditions, increased airport congestion, and new crew-rostering norms under the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) Phase II framework. The airline described its decision to cancel hundreds of flights as a “drastic measure” to reboot operations, reposition aircraft and crew, and reduce airport congestion.



IndiGo has refunded over Rs 827 crore to affected passengers for cancellations between November 21 and December 15. The airline also reported a 90% on-time performance after stabilising operations post the December 5 crisis. Additionally, it arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs and buses to assist stranded travellers, while ensuring the return of more than 4,500 misplaced passenger bags.

Centre to cut IndiGo’s winter schedule

Speaking to Doordarshan, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Centre would cut IndiGo’s winter schedule and reallocate slots to other airlines to prevent similar disruptions. A high-level review meeting was held on Monday, with senior officials directed to visit airports and check airline operations and passenger services. A MoCA meeting on Tuesday will focus on IndiGo’s operations, customer care, refund processes, and measures to restore flights to full capacity.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo’s top executives, including CEO Pieter Elbers, to appear before a four-member high-level committee on Wednesday. The regulator is reviewing the airline’s response to a show-cause notice, in which IndiGo expressed “profuse apologies” and requested more time to conduct a detailed Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Moody’s has described IndiGo’s failure to plan for new aviation regulations as credit negative, highlighting significant lapses in planning and oversight. Meanwhile, a plea filed in the Delhi High Court seeks immediate basic facilities for stranded passengers and an independent judicial investigation into the IndiGo crisis, with mechanisms proposed to prevent fare surges.

With winter travel peaking, the Centre’s move to cut IndiGo’s flights and redistribute slots underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and operational stability across India’s aviation sector.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 8:42 AM IST
