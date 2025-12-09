LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > How Did A Himachal Domicile Certificate Land Actor Rahul Bose In A Fraud Case? Explained

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose faces fraud allegations in Himachal for allegedly obtaining a fake domicile certificate to secure votes and become Rugby Federation president. The case, filed by royal family member Divya Kumari, is now in High Court, hearing on Dec 18.

Rahul Bose faces fraud allegations in Himachal for allegedly obtaining a fake domicile certificate. (Photo: IG/Rahul Bose)
Rahul Bose faces fraud allegations in Himachal for allegedly obtaining a fake domicile certificate. (Photo: IG/Rahul Bose)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 08:13:54 IST

Bollywood actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose has landed in a fraud controversy in Himachal Pradesh, following allegations that he illegally obtained a Himachal domicile certificate to secure his position as the national president of the Rugby Federation of India. The case has now reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court, where a petition has been filed demanding a detailed investigation.

The Beginning of the Dispute

The issue dates back to 2023, when Rahul Bose reportedly assured the royal family of Shimla that he would help establish and officially recognise a state-level rugby association in Himachal Pradesh. According to the complainant Divya Kumari, a member of the royal family of the Jubbal princely state, the local rugby community spent two years building an association with members across several districts based on Bose’s promise of recognition from the national federation.

However, two years later, that recognition never materialised. The association’s members claim that their efforts have been sidelined and that they now feel betrayed, especially as a new rugby association is reportedly being formed from scratch, replacing the original group.

Fraud Allegations and Dispute Over Domicile

In her petition, Divya Kumari alleges that Rahul Bose misused the goodwill and influence of the royal family to advance his own position within the Rugby Federation. She claims that Bose obtained a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate fraudulently, enabling him to access two votes from the state during the federation’s leadership selection process votes that allegedly helped him secure his role as national president.

Divya questions how Bose could legally possess domicile certificates from both Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. She states that Bose was born in Kolkata and currently holds an Aadhaar card, passport and domicile certificate from Maharashtra, where he has spent years working in the film industry. Despite these documents linking him to Mumbai, he reportedly also possesses a domicile certificate issued by Himachal authorities, which she argues raises serious questions about its authenticity.

Community Frustration and Legal Action

The situation has stirred frustration within the rugby community across Himachal, where many players and organisers believe their contributions have been ignored in favour of a fresh association created without transparency. They view the move as an attempt to erase their work while giving control to outsiders.

Accusations have also surfaced suggesting attempts to cover up administrative irregularities, prompting demands for clarity from sports officials at both the state and national levels.

Court Intervention and Upcoming Hearing

The controversy has now been taken to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, where Divya Kumari has filed a formal complaint seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged fabrication of the domicile certificate and the governance decisions within the Rugby Federation. The court has listed the matter for its next hearing on December 18.

Rahul Bose Yet to Comment

So far, Rahul Bose has not issued any official reaction to the allegations. As the issue unfolds, it raises broader concerns about the integrity of sports administration, the misuse of influence and the gaps in domicile verification systems used to determine representation and voting rights.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST
QUICK LINKS