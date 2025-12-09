LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Bollywood's Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

Bollywood celebrities favor the Maldives for its unmatched privacy, thanks to the one-island-one-resort concept. Coupled with luxurious villas, private dining, and short, hassle-free flights from India, the islands offer the perfect blend of seclusion, convenience, and indulgence.

Why Bollywood Stars Prefer Maldives: Luxury, Privacy And Effortless Travel (Pc: X)
Why Bollywood Stars Prefer Maldives: Luxury, Privacy And Effortless Travel (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 9, 2025 05:49:05 IST

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

The postcard-worthy picture of a Bollywood celebrity lounging in a secluded overwater bungalow with the turquoise lagoons in the background has nearly become a rite.

On the one hand, the Maldives have always been and still are the most perfect place for nature lovers, and on the other hand, the main factors for its top place in the list of Indian celebrities’ favorite destinations are not only superficial but also practical. 

The islands provide the famous people living under constant media observation with a rare combo of utmost luxury and least visibility. The location has become a sanctuary that is easily reachable and that offers the very thing that their high-status lives are lacking: unbroken privacy.

Unmatched Celebrity Privacy And Exclusivity

The resort structure is the single, non-negotiable reason why celebrities prefer the Maldives over any other place. The country’s “one-island-one-resort” concept, which is quite similar to a unique system, naturally imposes a degree of seclusion that hardly any other tourist spot can overcome.

Basically, each celebrity along with their entourage is assigned a separate island, where every villa, which could either be an isolated water retreat or a beachfront hideaway, is deliberately made to keep the people away from seeing it.

The stars do not have to meet any other guest, staff or, most importantly, a paparazzi lens, as they are served by a dedicated butler and given the option to dine privately. The combination of architectural and operational design makes it a heavenly place with no paparazzi around.

Strategic Proximity and Seamless Travel

Even though it seems a long distance, the Maldives offers very good logistics for high-demand tourists from Mumbai. The geographic location of the Maldives results in short flight times from other major Indian cities which is a great benefit for film stars with busy schedules.

The Indian citizens can get visas on arrival which further simplifies the travel process and makes the destination free from many of the hassles usually associated with international luxury spots.

All this has made it a great place to go for a short, refreshing long weekend or for an anniversary trip with no hassles, as travel time is very little while relaxation time is maximized. The result is a vacation that is full of luxury and at the same time easy to organize which is a very attractive option for the Bollywood elite.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 5:49 AM IST
Tags: Bollywood celebritiescelebrity privacyMaldives vacation

Why Bollywood’s Biggest Stars Secretly Fly To Maldives For Vacation, The Stunning Reason You Never Knew!

QUICK LINKS