LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Kanika Kapoor Manhandled: Singer Kanika Kapoor, counted among Bollywood’s leading playback voices, continues to enjoy massive popularity even after more than a decade in the industry. Known for speaking her mind, the singer again found herself in the spotlight, this time due to an alarming incident during one of her recent concerts.

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video (Pic Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Instagram)
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video (Pic Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 14:20:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Kanika Kapoor Manhandled: Kanika Kapoor, counted among Bollywood’s leading playback voices, continues to enjoy massive popularity even after more than a decade in the industry. Known for speaking her mind, the singer again found herself in the spotlight, this time due to an alarming incident during one of her recent concerts. Kapoor lit up the MeGong Festival stage in Meghalaya on Sunday night, delivering what many described as one of the most energetic performances of the event.

Fan Breaches Stage, Singer Stays Composed

However, an unexpected moment interrupted the performance. In the middle of the set, an unidentified man suddenly broke through security, ran onto the stage and grabbed the singer’s legs before being pulled away by security staff. The incident lasted only a few seconds, but eyewitnesses noted that it was unsettling.

Videos capturing the moment have been circulating widely on social media, leaving fans stunned by the security lapse and the sudden attack.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Despite the disruption, Kanika remained calm and continued without stopping, keeping her performance and expressions steady throughout.

Speaking about the incident afterwards, she said, “As artistes, we face many unexpected situations, especially as women. But I believe in holding my space with grace and finishing what I came to do.”

READ MORE: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang For Sharing Stage With Salman Khan

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 2:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood singer Kanika KapoorConcert attackKanika KapoorKanika Kapoor ManhandledmeghalayaMeGong FestivalStage breachviral video

RELATED News

SOS Airline: How IndiGo Crisis was ‘Predicted’ by Jaspal Bhatti Decades Ago, Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Online

Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Roars Towards ₹100 Crore – Here’s the Total Collection Till Now

Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Wife? Everything About Shwetambari Bhatt and the ₹30 Crore Fraud Allegations

Did Palaash Mucchal Delete His Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Calling Off Their Wedding?

Did Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Become This Season’s ‘MC Stan’? Netizens Unleash Bold Verdict After Finale

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Amit Passi, Hardik Pandya’s Baroda Teammate Smashes 100 Off 44 Balls, Equals World Record in SMAT

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be Seen In Action Again? Fans Eager As Legends Prepare For THIS Big ODI Series

Clascoterone: New Baldness Drug Boosted Hair Growth By 539% In Trials; Know Availability, Pricing

WATCH | India vs Singapore Work Culture: Employee’s Shocking Comparison on Leave Policies Goes Viral

Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Says, ‘When Vande Mataram Turned 100, India Was In The Clutches Of Emergency’; Key Points

Explained: How Thailand’s Superior Air And Naval Power Shapes The Border Clash With Cambodia

Dassault Systèmes Unveils Its New 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Space on Its Pune Campus to Turn Bold Ideas into Realities

Who Is Johny Srouji? Apple’s Silicon Genius In The Spotlight Of The Executive Leadership Crisis Right Now

The Land Of Poets: Which Country Earned This Name?

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS