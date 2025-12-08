Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Kanika Kapoor Manhandled: Kanika Kapoor, counted among Bollywood’s leading playback voices, continues to enjoy massive popularity even after more than a decade in the industry. Known for speaking her mind, the singer again found herself in the spotlight, this time due to an alarming incident during one of her recent concerts. Kapoor lit up the MeGong Festival stage in Meghalaya on Sunday night, delivering what many described as one of the most energetic performances of the event.

Fan Breaches Stage, Singer Stays Composed

However, an unexpected moment interrupted the performance. In the middle of the set, an unidentified man suddenly broke through security, ran onto the stage and grabbed the singer’s legs before being pulled away by security staff. The incident lasted only a few seconds, but eyewitnesses noted that it was unsettling.

Videos capturing the moment have been circulating widely on social media, leaving fans stunned by the security lapse and the sudden attack.

Despite the disruption, Kanika remained calm and continued without stopping, keeping her performance and expressions steady throughout.

Speaking about the incident afterwards, she said, “As artistes, we face many unexpected situations, especially as women. But I believe in holding my space with grace and finishing what I came to do.”

