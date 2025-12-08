Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang For Sharing Stage With Salman Khan

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has reportedly received a threatening phone call from individuals claiming to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him against appearing on stage with Salman Khan. The alleged threat, which arrived just hours before the Bigg Boss 19 finale, has triggered heightened security around Singh, even as he is still expected to attend the star-studded event.

Salman Khan has received multiple death threats from the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threats have escalated significantly in recent years.

What Warning Did the Bishnoi-Linked Caller Give Pawan Singh?

As per reports, Pawan Singh was contacted on Saturday through an unidentified number by a caller who allegedly identified himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang, as stated by IANS. The caller is said to have warned him against appearing on stage with Salman Khan and demanded a hefty amount of money, threatening dire repercussions if he refused. While Pawan Singh hasn’t publicly commented on the matter, his team has reportedly alerted security authorities about the call.

How Much Security has been Increased Around Pawan Singh?

The call surfaced just a few hours before Pawan Singh’s scheduled appearance at the Bigg Boss 19 finale on Sunday night. However, despite the threat, he is still expected to attend. As a safety measure, his security has reportedly been tightened. Pawan Singh has been under Yocategory protection since October, after an Intelligence Bureau alert indicated potential threats, leading the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance his security cover.

Why is Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Targeting Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has received repeated threats from the Bishnoi gang, rooted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, where he was accused of killing the protected animal in Rajasthan. For the Bishnoi community, blackbucks hold deep religious significance, and harming them is considered a serious breach of faith. Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly insisted that Khan must be punished for what he views as an affront to their beliefs.

The threats escalated significantly in recent years. In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. In October 2024, former Maharashtra Minister and a close friend of Salman Khan, Baba Siddique, was shot dead. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder, which was seen as a warning to the actor.