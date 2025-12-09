LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

IndiGo: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday directed IndiGo to scale back its winter flying schedule across all routes, after reviewing continued cancellations and operational delays. According to the regulator, IndiGo failed to operate its approved winter plan efficiently and has now been asked to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10, 2025.

'It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:' DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10 (Photo Credits: X/Aditya Kondawar)
'It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:' DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10 (Photo Credits: X/Aditya Kondawar)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 9, 2025 12:39:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

IndiGo: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed IndiGo to scale back its winter flying schedule across all routes, after reviewing continued cancellations and operational delays. According to the regulator, IndiGo failed to operate its approved winter plan efficiently and has now been asked to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10, 2025.

IndiGo Fell Short Of Approved Winter Capacity

The aviation authority noted that IndiGo had clearance for 15,014 departures each week equivalent to 64,346 flights for November 2025 but actually completed only 59,438, with 951 cancellations reported during the month.

Although IndiGo had been permitted a 6% increase in winter operations compared to the summer season, DGCA pointed out that the airline was flying with fewer aircraft than planned- 339 aircraft in October and 344 in November, against an approval for 403.

“Not Demonstrated Ability To Operate Efficiently”

DGCA observed that despite IndiGo raising departures by 9.66% over Winter 2024 and 6.05% compared to Summer 2025, the airline had “not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently.”

The directive requires a 5% reduction across sectors, particularly on high-frequency and high-demand routes, and asks IndiGo to avoid single-flight services on a sector.

Minister To Brief Parliament

The notice, cleared by the Competent Authority, comes as passengers continue facing delays and cancellations across IndiGo’s network. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is scheduled to brief the Lok Sabha at noon today on the situation, a day after addressing similar concerns in the Rajya Sabha.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dgcadgca indigo newsDirectorate General of Civil Aviationhome-hero-pos-5indigoindigo newsindigo news updates

RELATED News

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

How Did A Himachal Domicile Certificate Land Actor Rahul Bose In A Fraud Case? Explained

Starlink Calls India Pricing a ‘Glitch’, Says It Was Just Dummy Data, Leaving Users In Suspense

What Are Pyro Guns That Led To Goa Club Fire? Delhi Fire Chief Urges Immediate Regulation To Shield Cities From Future Disasters

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neal Mohan? Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s 2025 CEO Of The Year – Check His Indian Background, Net Worth And More

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

‘I Get Bored, Too Long For Everyone’ Wasim Akram Takes Swipe At IPL, Calls PSL Shorter And More Exciting

Harvansh Chawla announces All India Moot Court Competition in Memory of His Father’s Enduring Legacy

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

ICONIC Unveils Its Largest Store in Gujarat at Rajkot — A New Benchmark in Premium Fashion Retail

Will Trump’s Tariff Threat On Indian Rice Hit Exporters Harder Than Expected? How Are Rice Exporter Stocks Responding | Explained

Architect of Growth: Arpita Vinay’s Spark Capital PWM Journey Recognised by ET Now

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10
‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10
‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10
‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

QUICK LINKS