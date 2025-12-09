‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

IndiGo: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed IndiGo to scale back its winter flying schedule across all routes, after reviewing continued cancellations and operational delays. According to the regulator, IndiGo failed to operate its approved winter plan efficiently and has now been asked to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10, 2025.

IndiGo Fell Short Of Approved Winter Capacity

The aviation authority noted that IndiGo had clearance for 15,014 departures each week equivalent to 64,346 flights for November 2025 but actually completed only 59,438, with 951 cancellations reported during the month.

Although IndiGo had been permitted a 6% increase in winter operations compared to the summer season, DGCA pointed out that the airline was flying with fewer aircraft than planned- 339 aircraft in October and 344 in November, against an approval for 403.

“Not Demonstrated Ability To Operate Efficiently”

DGCA observed that despite IndiGo raising departures by 9.66% over Winter 2024 and 6.05% compared to Summer 2025, the airline had “not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently.”

The directive requires a 5% reduction across sectors, particularly on high-frequency and high-demand routes, and asks IndiGo to avoid single-flight services on a sector.

Minister To Brief Parliament

The notice, cleared by the Competent Authority, comes as passengers continue facing delays and cancellations across IndiGo’s network. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is scheduled to brief the Lok Sabha at noon today on the situation, a day after addressing similar concerns in the Rajya Sabha.

(Via Agency Inputs)

