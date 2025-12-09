LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

Bollywood actor and Rugby India chief Rahul Bose faces a fraud case in Himachal Pradesh over allegedly obtaining a Himachal domicile certificate to secure votes for his federation post, sparking outrage in the state’s rugby community.

Rahul Bose faces a fraud case in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: x)
Rahul Bose faces a fraud case in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: x)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 09:05:55 IST

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

Bollywood actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose finds himself embroiled in a controversy over an alleged fraud in Himachal Pradesh, where the reports say he has obtained a Himachal domicile certificate to retain his position as national president of the Rugby Federation of India. The case has now reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court with a petition filed demanding a detailed investigation in the matter.

Allegations of Fraud and Domicile Dispute

The controversy dates back to 2023, when Rahul Bose purportedly assured the royal family at Shimla that efforts would be made to establish and grant formal recognition to a state-level rugby association in Himachal Pradesh. Complainant Divya Kumari, a Jubbal royal family member, said local rugby enthusiasts formed an association over two years on the basis of Bose’s assurance of recognition from the national federation.

However, it never came. Divya Kumari says the original association is being sidelined, with a new rugby association reportedly being formed from scratch, raising questions over transparency and fair play.

Questions Over Rahul Bose’s Domicile

Divya Kumari has accused Rahul Bose of misusing the goodwill of the royal family to advance his position in the national rugby federation. She has accused Bose of fraudulently obtaining a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate that entitled him to two votes in that state in the recently held leadership elections of the federation, allegedly helping him secure his position as Rugby India president.

The complainant further raises doubts how Bose was legally able to hold domicile certificates of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, an Aadhaar card and passport of Maharashtra. Born in Kolkata and being mainly based in Mumbai for his film career, the fact that he possesses a Himachal domicile certificate has raised serious doubts over the authenticity of such a certificate.

Rahul Bose: Actor, Athlete, Activist

Rahul Bose is a critically acclaimed Indian actor who mainly works in Hindi and Bengali films, including Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chameli, and The Japanese Wife. Time magazine once referred to him as “the superstar of Indian arthouse cinema,” while Maxim called him “the Sean Penn of Oriental cinema” because of his work in some noted parallel cinema films like English, August.

Aside from his film career, Bose is also a former rugby player, having been part of the first Indian national rugby team to compete internationally at the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship in 1998. He has played both scrum-half and right-winger positions. Bose is also known for his social activism, including relief work after the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami and founding the anti-discrimination NGO, The Foundation.

Reaction from the Rugby Community

The allegations have angered the rugby fraternity in Himachal Pradesh, as several players and organizers claimed their contributions are being ignored. Accusations of administrative irregularities also emerged, prompting calls for clarity from sports authorities at both state and national levels.

With the case continuing in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, the focus once again turns toward Rahul Bose, a celebrated actor and national sports icon, whose dual identities have been driven into relative insignificance by these fraud allegations.

First published on: Dec 9, 2024 9:05 AM IST
Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

