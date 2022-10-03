China bound Iranian flight triggers bomb alert at New Delhi’s aerospace 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Permission to land was denied to the Iranian passenger flight by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and was instructed to divert towards Jaipu

Bomb threats were received at 9:20 am by the Delhi Police regarding a flight that took off from Iran called “Mahan Air” (an Iranian passenger plane) with its destination to China. The flight was approaching New Delhi’s airspace which triggered an alert.

Permission to land was denied to the Iranian passenger flight by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and was instructed to divert towards Jaipur. The pilot of the Iranian plane had refused to divert the plane reportedly, due to which the fighter jets were deployed to intercept and escort the plane.

The Su-30 MKI fighter jets were deployed from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases to avert the reported bomb threat shadowing New Delhi’s airspace. According to the data from Flightradar24, the plane was seen decreasing its altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace for a moment.

Later the Iranian plane was seen exiting the Indian airspace after the pilots of Mahan Air did not follow the ATC’s order to proceed to Jaipur.

Mahan Air had requested an immediate landing at the Delhi airport but was rather instructed to head for Jaipur, says ATC sources. The nature of the bomb remains uncertain and is continuing on its dedicated path to China.

