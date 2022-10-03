IAF Inducts Light Combat Helicopters, Rajnath Singh attends ceremony in Jodhpur 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Top News

The def. minister Rajnath Singh took part in a ceremony on Monday at the Jodhpur Air Force installation in Rajasthan to formally welcome the first indigenous multi-role Light Combat Helicopters (LC...

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, took part in a ceremony on Monday at the Jodhpur Air Force installation in Rajasthan to formally welcome the first domestically produced multi-role Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Light Combat Helicopters may be used in counterinsurgency operations and combat search and rescue missions. They are also capable of damaging enemy air defence.

“The introduction of these helicopters will be a tremendous boost to the IAF’s fighting capabilities,” Singh wrote in a tweet. I’m anticipating it.

I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/L3nTfkJx5A — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Security, presided by the Prime Minister, authorised the purchase of 15 LCH Limited Series Production (LSP) aircraft in March for a cost of Rs 3,887 crore, along with related infrastructure sanctions costing Rs 377 crore. This month, the LCH was formally introduced. Ten of the 15 helicopters being purchased from the LSP will be used by the Indian Army and five by the IAF.

Due to the tandem cockpit design for the pilot and co-pilot gunner, LCH has a small fuselage. For increased survivability, it boasts a multitude of stealth features, armour protection, night assault capabilities, and crash-worthy landing gear. The 5.5-ton class combat helicopter LCH was created and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., a defense-related public sector enterprise (HAL).

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Jodhpur.

https://t.co/7lQ6yYpNAG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 3, 2022

According to the Ministry of Defense (MoD), the helicopter has the necessary agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance, and 24/7/365 all-weather combat capability to carry out operations such as Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), and Counter Insurgency (CI).

It may be used in high-altitude bunker busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in both urban and jungle situations, and is effective against slow-moving aircraft and remotely-piloted aircraft (RPAs). It can help ground forces in a variety of combat situations with effectiveness.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the chief of the air staff, will also be in attendance for LCH’s induction.

Read more: Illegal Mining Case: J’khand CM Passbook, Cheque Sized After ED Raid