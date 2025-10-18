Dhanteras 2025 Live

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: October 18, 2025 10:19:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Vani Verma

Dhanteras will be on Saturday, October 18, 2025, begins the Diwali season of celebrations and pujas. It celebrates Lakshmi Devi, the Goddess of Prosperity, Kuber, the God of Wealth, and Dhanvantari, the God of Health and Medicine. The Dhanteras puja will occur during Pradosh kaal (golden hour), which this year will be between 7:16 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. At home, devotees light 13 diyas, and perform the aarti and the daily nitty-gritty of chanting mantras, which includes claiming, “Yakshaya Kuberaya.”  

Dhanteras is considered auspicious as well for purchasing valuable metals and valuable items of gold and silver, to bring prosperity. The price of gold today is approximately Rs 13,277 per gram (24K) while silver is priced at Rs 1,850 per 10 grams, showing little volatility in price for silver, but gold prices remain more or less steady in demand. This year, people have shown a preference for gold coins and light weight jewelry, as an investment or for gifting purposes.

Live Updates

  • 10:16 (IST) 18 Oct 2025

    During the Puja, Omm Aum Yakshaya Kuberaya

    Devotees chant the mantra “Yakshaya Kuberaya” to invoke blessings of wealth, health and prosperity associated with the auspicious occasion.

  • 10:09 (IST) 18 Oct 2025

    Shubh Muhurat Begins at 7:16 PM

    Dhanteras shubh muhurat has set in, and the devotees have begun their puja to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera with their offerings and mantras.

  • 09:37 (IST) 18 Oct 2025

    A Diwali Preparatory Stage

    Markets and homes are preparing decorations with rangoli and lights in advance of the auspicious Dhanteras stream of activity.

