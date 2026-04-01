Iran War Set For Major Escalation: Will UAE Join US Military To Open Strait Of Hormuz? Here’s What Is Next For Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly preparing to join the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, with plans to assist Washington and its allies in reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz by force. Tehran is continuing its attacks targeting the UAE and other Gulf states.

According to a report by the The Wall Street Journal, which cited Arab officials, the move could mark the first time a Persian Gulf country becomes directly involved in the war.

UAE Pushes for UN Approval for Military Action

The UAE is reportedly advocating for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council that would allow coordinated military action against Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Emirati diplomats have also called on the United States and major military powers in Europe and Asia to form an international coalition aimed at reopening the crucial maritime passage. The strait is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, and disruptions there have raised global energy security concerns.

Officials in Abu Dhabi reportedly believe that countries in Asia and Europe, many of which have so far remained cautious about joining the war, may be more willing to participate in a joint mission if the UN Security Council formally authorises such action.

Donald Trump Pressures Allies Over Iran War Support

Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised US allies for not doing enough to support Washington’s military campaign against Iran and not helping US in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told allies to “go get your own oil,” arguing that protecting the waterway was not solely America’s responsibility.

What the UAE’s Joining the Iran War Means For The Country

Meanwhile, prominent US economist Jeffrey Sachs warned the UAE against entering the war, highlighting the potential vulnerability of major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In remarks to Asian News International (ANI), Sachs said the Emirates could face severe consequences if it becomes directly involved in the conflict.

“Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war. These are resort areas. These are tourist destinations. These are not fortified missile defence areas,” Sachs said.

“These are places where rich people are going to party and put their money. And to enter a war zone is to defeat the entire purpose of a place like Dubai,” he added.

Sachs further criticised the UAE’s strategic choices, saying the country had placed itself in a difficult situation through its alignment with the United States and Israel.

“The Emirates got itself into an absurd mess with its eyes open. And it keeps doubling down, by the way,” he said.

Donald Trump Signals Possible Timeline for Ending Iran War

President Donald Trump on Tuesday also suggested that the United States might soon wrap up its military operations against Iran.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House, Trump said the campaign could end within weeks.

“We’ll be leaving very soon,” he said, adding that a withdrawal could take place “within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three.”

Also Read: War About To End? Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Iran, Tells Allies To Secure Strait Of Hormuz