LIVE IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya Strike Early; New Zealand 39/2 (5 Overs)

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Check live cricket score and updates of India and New Zealand 1st T20I from Nagpur. India 238/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score: Courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s well-made 84 and Rinku Singh’s blistering 44 not out, India put on a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur. Abhishek missed the three-figure mark as he gets dismissed for a well-made 84 off 35 balls, spinner Ish Sodhi picked up the crucial wicket of India opener. With this half-century, the 25-year-old continued his red-hot form in T20Is as he smashed a 22-ball fifty against New Zealand.
The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will serve as a final dress rehearsal before the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026. After a shocking defeat in the ODI series, the hosts would leave no stone unturned under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav to live up to their no.1 tag in the shorter format.
Date: 21 January, 2026, Wednesday.
Time: 7:00 PM IST.
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes.
WOW 😮
Sanju Samson with a superb one-handed screamer 👏
Perfect start with the ball by #TeamInda 👌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Jh5ccUNn9G
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026
Hardik Pandya STRIKES! Rachin Ravindra has edged it straight to first wicket. Abhishek takes a good catch.
The home side have the early breakthrough. Arshdeep Singh has his first and that’s what India needed.
21 runs in the 20th over! Rinku Singh lives up to the finisher’s tag and showcased what India was missing by not including him in the playing XI. What a star he is! Two sixes and two boundaries off Daryl Mitchell and India put on a solid total on the board. It will take some getting from New Zealand to hunt this down on this belter of a Nagpur track. IND 238/7 in 20 overs vs NZ
Mixed over for India! Axar Patel failed to make the most of the opportunity as Kristian Clarke gets the big man. Slower ball and Axar holes out at long-off. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh gets two boundaries in the over of Clarke to lead India’s charge against New Zealand. IND 211/7 in 18 overs vs NZ